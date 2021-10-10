CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles vs. Panthers: 7 takeaways from the first half as Philadelphia trails 15-6

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMD2A_0cN55H1700

The Eagles offense and defense haven’t clicked together since Week 1 and through one half of action in Charlotte, the roles have reversed.

Philadelphia’s defense was solid in allowing only 15 points, while the Eagles offense was anemic and in need of explosive plays after finishing with less than 100-total yards.

Here are seven takeaways from the first half of the action in Carolina.

1. Jalen Hurts ineffective

The Eagles are about crazy stats, and through the first half of action in Charlotte, Hurts is 15 of 24 passing, for 74 yards and no touchdowns.

At the time of writing, Hurts was averaging 1.8 yards per attempt. He’s yet to run the ball as well.

2. Eagles defense line excellent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43IQDf_0cN55H1700
Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (97) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The Eagles defensive line has prevented Sam Darnold from escaping the pocket for big gains, while pressuring the Panthers quarterback.

Javon Hargrave has logged a sack, along with Josh Sweat, while Philadelphia has held the Panthers’ running game somewhat in check. Chuba Hubbard does have 51-yards rushing, on 5.1 yards per carry.

3. Eagles terribly undisciplined again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275NAF_0cN55H1700
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) is upended by a Dallas Cowboys defender after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Jalen Reagor has badly mishandled two kickoff returns, Alex Singleton has a personal foul and the team had another touchdown wiped out by a Greg Ward penalty. The Eagles have four penalties for 50 yards.

4. Miles Sanders receiving a low usage rate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142KSx_0cN55H1700
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders has 3 carries for 10 yards and he’s been Philadelphia’s main pass catcher with five catches.

5. Jonathan Gannon mixing up the coverages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAHRy_0cN55H1700

Through one half of play in Carolina, Gannon seems to be switching things up, playing more man coverage, putting Darius Slay on D.J. Moore, and mixing in a few blitz packages as well. Chuba Hubbard has gashed the birds for over 60 yards, but Philadelphia has yet to give up the huge play.

6. Ryan Kerrigan sighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8D0u_0cN55H1700
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan warms up during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

After 100 defensive snaps, Kerrigan finally logged his first tackle as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

7. Nick Sirianni-Shane Steichen confused

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixyqs_0cN55H1700
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen shouts to players during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Through one half of action, Philadelphia has 3 points, less than 70-yards of offense, 3 first downs, 2.0 yards per play.

With the defending Super Bowl champions head to Philadelphia for a Thursday night matchup, the Eagles need to form some type of offensive identity.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Panthers#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts has played like a franchise QB early in his career when compared to Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz

There was a point earlier this year when phones continued to buzz, setting off notifications about the latest rumors surrounding the Eagles and their quarterback position. Stories began to come out before the season questioning whether Jalen Hurts and his potential to be the franchise quarterback, with names like Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson being floated around in what sounded like a fantasy football wish list.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Refs miss a blatant pass interference penalty during Buccaneers-Eagles

Referees missed a blatant pass interference penalty during Thursday night football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, and it began on Thursday night, as the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As it is in nearly every game, the referees missed a blatant penalty.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Still Furious With New Taunting Rule After Eagles-Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles were making a furious comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but all their momentum came crashing down because of a ridiculous taunting call from the officiating crew. After the Eagles cut the Buccaneers’ lead to six points, Eagles defensive end Genard Avery tackled Buccaneers...
NFL
New York Post

Buccaneers, Tom Brady clip Eagles but lose Richard Sherman

PHILADELPHIA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep losing key players and stockpiling victories. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Eagles: First half discussion

It’s Week 4 already. How did that happen? Two 1-2 teams are on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
Yardbarker

Betting Odds for Panthers vs Eagles

The Carolina Panthers (3-1) are set to return home to Charlotte this Sunday to play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3). After getting gashed for 245 yards on the ground by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the Panthers will get a bit of an easier challenge against Philly's rushing attack. QB Jalen Hurts leads the team in rushing yards (226) and is 2nd on the team in carries (34) just three behind lead-back Miles Sanders who has 37 rushing attempts.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs Eagles: Takeaways from Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs could not be stopped in their 42-30 win over the Eagles on Sunday. Like every game, there are positives and negatives to take away. Games are not always perfect, and there are still reasons to worry about this Chiefs team. There are still glaring holes that the team must address before its Sunday night tilt against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy