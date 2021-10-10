CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Weather forces a day’s delay in William Shatner’s Blue Origin suborbital space trip

By Alan Boyle
geekwire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Starship Enterprise never had to delay its mission to seek out new life and new civilizations due to bad weather, but that’s precisely what Star Trek captain William Shatner is facing in his real-life bid to become the world’s oldest spaceflier aboard Blue Origin’s suborbital rocket ship. Blue Origin,...

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Wally Funk
Person
William Shatner
Primetimer

George Takei carries on his feud with William Shatner, calling him an "unfit" guinea pig after he became the oldest person in space

“He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens,” Takei told Page Six of his former Star Trek co-star's hours after Shatner returned to Earth from his Blue Origin spaceflight on Wednesday. “So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study. Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!”
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Branson is trailing Bezos in space tourism, while Musk's SpaceX competes in a league of its own

2021 has been a whirlwind for private space tourism, with this week especially crucial for the ventures founded by Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson. While Bezos' Blue Origin took a step forward in flying people on suborbital space trips, Branson's Virgin Galactic took a step back – putting the latter company at least a year behind the former in the niche market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

William Shatner 'overwhelmed by sadness' while discussing spaceflight

Just one day after hurtling into space on the Blue Origin rocket, an emotional William Shatner appeared on Cuomo Prime Time to discuss the profound experience. The 90-year-old actor revealed that the once-in-a-lifetime trip was incredibly bittersweet. “I wish I had better news and more entertainment and jokes to tell...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#New Shepard#The Starship Enterprise#Blue Origin#The New York Comic Con#Planet Labs Co#Medidata#Powers And Shatner#Flight Readiness Review#Team Blue#Blueorigin
CBS Pittsburgh

CMU Trustee Who Flew To Space Wants To Make Space Travel Accessible For Everyone

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Carnegie Mellon University alum and trustee has a new mission in life after flying into space earlier this week. 49-year-old Glen de Vries, the Vice Chair of Life Sciences and Healthcare for a tech company in New York was among those on Blue Origin’s New Shepard. (Photo Credit: KDKA) De Vries flew into space on Wednesday with three other crew members, including Star Trek’s William Shatner. De Vries says it was an experience unlike any other, and now he wants to get others interested in the space industry so they can travel through the atmosphere, too. “I thought that would be important to me before we went up, and having done it makes me feel twice as much conviction. Maybe a thousand times more conviction. That is something we need to make accessible in an equitable way, to as many people on the planet as possible,” de Vries said. De Vries stresses another way of doing that is by making things cheaper so more people can experience what he did.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

William says billionaires like Bezos should focus on saving Earth instead of space race

The Duke of Cambridge has encouraged entrepreneurs to focus on fixing climate change rather than jetting off into space. Prince William said that the world’s greatest brains and minds should be “trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live”. He spoke to the BBC’s Newscast podcast to promote the new Earthshot prize. The global prize for the environment will reward those trying to find solutions to climate change and it has its inaugural awards ceremony on 17 October. The prize’s name is a reference to the “moonshot” ambition of the Apollo 11...
AMAZON
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren Rips Billionaires’ ‘Free Ride. . . All The Way To Outer Space’ On William Shatner’s Launch Day

BOSTON (CBS) — William Shatner became the oldest person in space on Wednesday, when the 90-year-old actor who played Captain Kirk blasted off aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. It was an exciting day for “Star Trek” fans – but Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts used the moment to share a different message about the new age of space travel. The one-time presidential candidate took to social media with a familiar mantra: The ultra-rich are getting away with paying too little in taxes as they set their sights on the final frontier. “Giant corporations and billionaires have had a free ride for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy