Alabama State

Alabama takes an expected tumble in Week 6 AP Poll

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BbsY_0cN556ON00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody could see this coming. What looked to be a very favorable outlook for the Alabama Crimson Tide has morphed into sheer pain.

Then-unranked Texas A&M (4-2) upset the Crimson Tide (5-1) at home in front of a record crowd at Kyle Field. Suddenly, the outlook has shifted.

Questions are being raised regarding a potential lack of focus. Not just that, but people are starting to wonder if defensive coordinator Pete Golding should even have a job after giving up 41 points to a very inexperienced offense.

The Week 6 AP Poll has just been released, and the Crimson Tide have taken a fall from the top of the rankings.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Georgia 6-0 1,550 (62)

2 Iowa 6-0 1,476

3 Cincinnati 6-0 1,407

4 Oklahoma 5-0 1,336

5 Alabama 5-1 1,286 -4

6 Ohio State 5-1 1,157

7 Penn State 5-1 1,147 -3

8 Michigan 6-0 1,139

9 Oregon 6-0 1,057 -1

10 Michigan State 5-0 992

11 Kentucky 6-0 918

12 Oklahoma State 5-0 830 –

13 Ole Miss 4-1 779

14 Notre Dame 5-1 732 –

15 Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 –

16 Wake Forest 6-0 526

17 Arkansas 4-2 470 -4

18 Arizona State 5-1 428

19 BYU 5-1 421 -9

20 Florida 4-2 397 –

21 Texas A&M 4-2 348

22 NC State 4-1 265

23 SMU 6-0 225

24 San Diego State 5-0 176

25 Texas 4-2 108 -4

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

As you can see, based on the AP Poll, the Crimson Tide still control their own destiny. Winning-out and beating UGA would all but guarantee a spot in the CFP for Alabama.

Of course, the poll that matters doesn’t come out until Tuesday, Nov. 2. All the Crimson Tide has to do is play sound football and improve issues with consistency. But most importantly, they have to win.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29

