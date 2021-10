The 2021 Chevy Corvette was the second fastest selling vehicle throughout September 2021, according to a recent study conducted by market research firm iSeeCars. The mid-engine sports car spent an average of 8.6 days on dealer lots before finding a buyer in September, making it the second fastest-selling vehicle for the month. The fastest-selling vehicle overall was the Subaru Crosstrek, which spent an average of 7.8 days on the lot before being sold. The Subaru Forester was third (9.5 days), followed by the Toyota Sienna (9.6 days), Toyota RAV4 (9.8 days) and Toyota Highlander Hybrid (10.1 days).

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO