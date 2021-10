This was a week of reflection following a gut-punch of a loss of Texas A&M. There was a lot of talk about not wasting that feeling and Mississippi State paid for it. A 49-9 beating in Starkville included a historic performance by Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson as the offense found its groove. Anderson’s four sacks of Bulldog passer Will Rogers were the most by an Alabama player since Derrick Thomas in 1988.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO