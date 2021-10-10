CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Reunites With Partner Cody Rigsby in the Dance Studio After Positive COVID Tests

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5d6N_0cN5494l00
Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby. ABC/Maarten de Boer

Back together! Following Cheryl Burke‘s and Cody Rigsby’s respective positive COVID-19 tests that lead to a remote performance last week, the pair have met up in person ahead of Dancing With the Stars two-night Disney-themed performances.

“Reunited and it feels so good! @codyrigsby ❤️,” the Dance Moms alum, 37, shared an Instagram photo of the pair on Saturday, October 9, alongside “boocrew,” “dwts” and “dwts30” hashtags. In the snap, the professional dancer wore an all-black workout outfit and a pair of Minnie Mouse ears. The Peloton instructor, 34, for his part, donned a Goofy hat with an all-black ensemble and a black-and-gold bomber jacket.

Several of the pair’s DWTS costars and former participants even shared their excitement for the pair’s in-person return to the ballroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgTYR_0cN5494l00
Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby. Courtesy of Cheryl Burke/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won season 29 with partner Artem Chigvintsev, commented, “PHEW.” Fellow ABC pro Daniella Karagach added, “YAAASSSSSSSS.”

Burke announced she was cleared to return to the ABC stage earlier this week.

“I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me,” she explained via Instagram on Wednesday, October 6. “Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday — this Friday — which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday.”

She continued in her post, “Grateful that we’re healthy, thank you guys for all of the support over the past week and a half or 10 days, it’s been truly an emotional roller-coaster.”

The two-time Mirrorball champ noted via her social media upload that the pair were rehearsing via Zoom but planned to perform in person during the Monday and Tuesday shows. “I’m so excited,” she added. “We’ve got lots of work to do.”

The California native first confirmed she had tested positive for the coronavirus on September 27, days before Rigsby also received a positive diagnosis. As a result, the dancing partners performed a Britney Spears-themed jazz number virtually from their respective abodes during the Monday, October 4 episode. They earned an 18 out of 30 from the judges.

“Look, the scores are the scores,” Burke told Us Weekly and other reporters after the Monday show, explaining how she wished the panel had given them more credit for their efforts. “It would have been nice — I could have accepted the sixes if they could have at least acknowledged what was done, what was being done here, you know. There was no, like, ‘Oh, my God, you were not just dancers.’ It was just a lot. And then not knowing if we were dancing until [last] Thursday, you know … it is what it is.”

Dancing With the Stars will air on ABC Monday, October 11, and Tuesday, October 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Derek Hough misses Week 3 of Dancing with the Stars due to "potential COVID exposure" as Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby perform separately and virtually

"Due to a potential COVID exposure, and although he's fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight's show out of an abundance of caution," host Tyra Banks announced at the beginning of Monday's show. The news comes as Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby performed separately in quarantine for this week's Dancing after they both tested positive for COVID last week. "I'm just really grateful that despite everything that's happened in the last several days, we've been able to pivot and stay in the competition virtually for this week," Burke tells People. "We've been given a really unique opportunity and challenge for Britney week and while it may seem like performing remotely has its advantages, I will say this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do!"
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
talesbuzz.com

Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby to compete on ‘DWTS’ from home

They’re still in the running for the mirrorball trophy. Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby will compete on “Dancing With the Stars” from home this week while they recover from COVID-19. “Even though my partner and I have COVID, which I still feel so bad about… we are going to still...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

DWTS' Cody Rigsby's sleek Brooklyn apartment where he's recovering from COVID

Cody Rigsby and his Dancing With the Stars partner Cheryl Burke both tested positive for COVID-19, meaning they are set to dance in separate rooms in the upcoming show. This actually marks the second time that the Peleton fitness instructor has contracted the virus, but, luckily, he has a stunning home in Brooklyn, New York, where he can recover.
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Praise Cody Rigsby's Remote Performance, Bash Judges' Score

Dancing With the Stars' Britney Spears tribute episode included something that has never been attempted before in the show's 30-season history. Not only did Peleton trainer Cody Rigsby and pro dancer Cheryl Burke have to perform remotely, but they also had to dance in two separate locations after they both tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID last week. They did as best they could under the circumstances, and Rigsby's fans thought he did much better than the judges did.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artem Chigvintsev
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Cheryl Burke
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars” Cheryl Burke: ‘We kind of got screwed by the judges’

After they both contracted COVID-19, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed the first virtual routine in “Dancing with the Stars” history on Monday’s Britney Night, earning an 18 from the three judges present — the lowest score of the night that Burke was not too fond of. “I feel like we kind of got screwed by the judges, I think. We got all sixes,” Burke said on her “Pretty Messed Up“ after the show. “We basically have only gotten sixes since we started ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ which is fine. I get it, but I think what I was looking for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

WATCH: Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke Make DWTS History with Virtual Jazz Performance

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and professional Cheryl Burke made Dancing with the Stars history last night when they performed the show's first-ever virtual dance. The partners both tested positive for COVID-19 last week, prompting them to practice and perform their Britney Spears jazz number from separate quarantine locations. When all was said and done, the DWTS judges awarded them a score of 18/30, which was enough to propel them into next week's competition. As a very wise woman once said, "Gimme More" Cody and Cheryl — but preferably from the same dance floor.
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke deserved better than the dreaded 6-6-6 from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judges on ‘Britney Night’

Another week, another challenge for “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Cody Rigsby and his partner Cheryl Burke. Because Burke contracted COVID-19 last week and had to quarantine, their week-two salsa was judged based on a rehearsal performance. In week three she was still under quarantine and Rigsby too tested positive for COVID, but they tried something even more ambitious: a live side-by-side jazz routine from their homes. But I don’t think the judges gave them enough credit for persevering under trying circumstances. Watch their “Britney Night” routine above, and read what the judges had to say below. SEE‘Dancing with the Stars’...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Covid#Reunited#Abc#Yaaassssssss
Distractify

Cody and Cheryl Will Be Performing Virtually for the Time Being on 'Dancing With the Stars'

While Dancing With the Stars may be back in person, not everything is entirely back to normal. This week, contestants Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are apparently performing their jazz number separately through a video call, no longer competing with the rest of the contestants on the official ballroom floor. But why are the pair competing virtually — and will they return?
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Will Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke be back in the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ballroom for double Disney Night?

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed the first virtual routine in “Dancing with the Stars” history Monday night after they tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19, but the couple is hoping to be back in the ballroom next week to put on a real show for the two-night Disney Night affair. “As long as we’re cleared and all the higher powers say that we can be in the ballroom, we’re gonna be in the ballroom,” Rigsby told “Access Hollywood.” Rigsby and Burke will be done with their 10-day quarantines by the Oct. 11 show. Both have missed the past two tapings...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'DWTS': Cody Rigsby Brings 'Powerline' From 'A Goofy Movie' to Life With Wild Wig

Dancing With the Stars is doing things a bit differently for this year's Disney night. Instead of having one night for the Disney-inspired routines, there will be two nights with one focused on the heroes and the other on villains. Not only did Monday night's episode kick off Disney week, but it also featured Cody Rigsby's return to the ballroom after both he and his partner, Cheryl Burke, tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19. For their Disney routine, they took a page from A Goofy Movie, as Rigsby dressed up as the film's famous rock star Powerline.
TV & VIDEOS
femalefirst.co.uk

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby relish their Dancing with the Stars return

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby have made their return to 'Dancing with the Stars'. Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby relished their return to the 'Dancing with the Stars' ballroom on Monday (11.10.21). The 37-year-old dancer and Cody made their return to the floor for the Disney Heroes night, after previously...
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy