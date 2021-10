Tyson Fury insisted he never thought “this is over” after being knocked down twice by Deontay Wilder in the fourth round of their epic heavyweight bout. Fury, who ultimately won by knockout in the eleventh round, seemed to be closing in on a far earlier victory when he dropped Wilder in the third round of their trilogy fight. But in the following round, he was caught flush by a straight right hand that sent him sprawled to the canvas. Fury rose to beat the count but was yet to fully recover and was knocked down again in the round...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO