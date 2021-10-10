CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Artificial intelligence is now part of our everyday lives – and its growing power is a double-edged sword

By Toby Walsh, Professor of AI at UNSW, Research Group Leader, UNSW, Liz Sonenberg, Professor, Computing and Information Systems, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research Systems), and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Digital & Data), The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVYAp_0cN532eD00
AI-generated images of "a stained glass window with an image of a blue strawberry". OpenAI

A major new report on the state of artificial intelligence (AI) has just been released . Think of it as the AI equivalent of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, in that it identifies where AI is at today, and the promise and perils in view.

From language generation and molecular medicine to disinformation and algorithmic bias, AI has begun to permeate every aspect of our lives.

The report argues that we are at an inflection point where researchers and governments must think and act carefully to contain the risks AI presents and make the most of its benefits.

A century-long study of AI

The report comes out of the AI100 project , which aims to study and anticipate the effects of AI rippling out through our lives over the course of the next 100 years.

AI100 produces a new report every five years: the first was published in 2016, and this is the second. As two points define a line, this second report lets us see the direction AI is taking us in.

One of us (Liz Sonenberg) is a member of the standing committee overseeing the AI100 project, and the other (Toby Walsh) was on the study panel that wrote this particular report. Members of the panel came from across the world, with backgrounds in computer science, engineering, law, political science, policy, sociology and economics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmbQQ_0cN532eD00
AI100 standing committee chair Peter Stone takes a shot against a robot goalie at RoboCup 2019 in Sydney. RoboCup / YouTube

The promises and perils of AI are becoming real

The report highlights the remarkable progress made in AI over the past five years. AI is leaving the laboratory and has entered our lives, having a “real-world impact on people, institutions, and culture”. Read the news on any given day and you’re likely to find multiple stories about some new advance in AI or some new use of AI.

For example, in natural language processing (NLP), computers can now analyse and even generate realistic human language. To demonstrate, we asked Open AI’s GPT-3 system , one of the largest neural networks ever built, to summarise the AI100 report for you. It did a pretty good job, even if the summary confronts our sense of self by being written in the first person:

In the coming decade, I expect that AI will play an increasingly prominent role in the lives of people everywhere. AI-infused services will become more common, and AI will become increasingly embedded in the daily lives of people across the world.

I believe that this will bring with it great economic and societal benefits, but that it will also require us to address the many challenges to ensure that the benefits are broadly shared and that people are not marginalised by these new technologies.

A key insight of AI research is that it is easier to build things than to understand why they work. However, defining what success looks like for an AI application is not straightforward.

For example, the AI systems that are used in healthcare to analyse symptoms, recommend diagnoses, or choose treatments are often far better than anything that could be built by a human, but their success is hard to quantify.

Read more: GPT-3: new AI can write like a human but don't mistake that for thinking – neuroscientist

As a second example of the recent and remarkable progress in AI, consider the latest breakthrough from Google’s DeepMind. AlphaFold is an AI program that provides a huge step forward in our ability to predict how proteins fold.

This will likely lead to major advances in life sciences and medicine, accelerating efforts to understand the building blocks of life and enabling quicker and more sophisticated drug discovery. Most of the planet now knows to their cost how the unique shape of the spike proteins in the SARS-CoV-2 virus are key to its ability to invade our cells, and also to the vaccines developed to combat its deadly progress.

The AI100 report argues that worries about super-intelligent machines and wide-scale job loss from automation are still premature, requiring AI that is far more capable than available today. The main concern the report raises is not malevolent machines of superior intelligence to humans, but incompetent machines of inferior intelligence.

Once again, it’s easy to find in the news real-life stories of risks and threats to our democratic discourse and mental health posed by AI-powered tools. For instance, Facebook uses machine learning to sort its news feed and give each of its 2 billion users an unique but often inflammatory view of the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgEgl_0cN532eD00
Algorithmic bias in action: ‘depixelising’ software makes a photo of former US president Barack Obama appear ethnically white. Twitter / Chicken3gg

The time to act is now

It’s clear we’re at an inflection point: we need to think seriously and urgently about the downsides and risks the increasing application of AI is revealing. The ever-improving capabilities of AI are a double-edged sword. Harms may be intentional, like deepfake videos, or unintended, like algorithms that reinforce racial and other biases.

AI research has traditionally been undertaken by computer and cognitive scientists. But the challenges being raised by AI today are not just technical. All areas of human inquiry, and especially the social sciences, need to be included in a broad conversation about the future of the field. Minimising negative impacts on society and enhancing the positives requires consideration from across academia and with societal input.

Governments also have a crucial role to play in shaping the development and application of AI. Indeed, governments around the world have begun to consider and address the opportunities and challenges posed by AI. But they remain behind the curve.

A greater investment of time and resources is needed to meet the challenges posed by the rapidly evolving technologies of AI and associated fields. In addition to regulation, governments also need to educate. In an AI-enabled world, our citizens, from the youngest to the oldest, need to be literate in these new digital technologies.

At the end of the day, the success of AI research will be measured by how it has empowered all people, helping tackle the many wicked problems facing the planet, from the climate emergency to increasing inequality within and between countries.

AI will have failed if it harms or devalues the very people we are trying to help.

Liz Sonenberg has received funding from the Australian Research Council for several projects in the AI domain. She is a member of the AI100 Standing Committee ( https://ai100.stanford.edu/people-0 ) that commissioned the report discussed in this article.

Toby Walsh receives funding from the Australian Research Council for a project in Trustworthy AI. He was one of the 17 members of the AI100 Study Panel that produced the report described in this article.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
dailyresearchnews.com

Artificial intelligence is at a critical turning point in its evolution

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has spread rapidly in many areas of human life, shifting from the exclusive use of scientific laboratories to that of everyday life. Proof of such growth: From 2015 to 2020, total annual corporate global investment in artificial intelligence increased by $ 55 billion, according to market intelligence platform Statista. As a consequence of this development, researchers in the field consider that AI has already reached a critical turning point in its evolution, although this progress also comes with certain risks.
COMPUTERS
readwrite.com

Understanding the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Design Industry

The emergence of artificial intelligence has taken the world by storm. It has brought huge advancement in the field of tech, precisely by automating several processes with pinpoint accuracy. That is the primary reason why it is also called the new-age technology. Today, every tech giant is moving towards artificial...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Unlocking the Power of Artificial Intelligence in the Insurance Industry

AI has progressed throughout time and has far-reaching implications for most tech-driven businesses, including the insurance industry. Several insurance firms are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to gain a competitive advantage in today's digital world. This has allowed them to deploy data modeling, predictive analysis, and machine learning across the whole insurance value chain, with positive results in terms of greater profitability and customer happiness.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growing Power#Ai100
informnny.com

Artificial intelligence changing accuracy of hurricane forecasts

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have recently developed a new model that aids in predicting hurricane intensity. It’s one of several models that are used to track hurricane movement and intensity. Although this model will be using the same data that other models use, it differs in its use of “neural networks”. PNNL data scientist Wenwei Xu explains this network as a system of artificial neurons that mimic the computation of the human brain, empowering the model to make predictions.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence takes structural biology to the next level

A scientist at Karolinska Institutet reports that machine learning can be used to gain insights into molecular events that change the shape of proteins after they are made, regulating their ability to interact with each other. This suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) may allow us, in the future, to accurately simulate highly complex biological scenarios in silico as well as leverage this information for therapeutic intervention.
SOFTWARE
In Homeland Security

Should Humans Limit Advancements of Artificial Intelligence?

Podcast featuring Dr. Gary L. Deel, Ph.D, J.D., Faculty Director, School of Business and. Dr. William Oliver Hedgepeth, Faculty Member, Transportation and Logistics Management. All artificial intelligence systems have bias because a human being programmed it. In this episode, Dr. Gary Deel talks to APU professor Dr. Oliver Hedgepeth about his 40+ years of experience working with AI systems and smart computers. Learn about the impressive advancements of this technology and the endless benefits for humans as well as the risks and threats of this technology. Also learn about the limitations of intelligence and why aiming for superhuman computer systems may not be in the best of humans.
SCIENCE
bloomberglaw.com

Patents and Artificial Intelligence: An ‘Obvious’ Slippery Slope

Stephen Thaler and Ryan Abbott plan to bring a light beacon, a beverage container, and a machine called Dabus into court, along with a simple question: Does an inventor need to be human?. Depending on how they respond, a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
Synthtopia

Analog Drum Machine In 5U Powered By Artificial Intelligence

This video, via Noisebug, demonstrates a custom Moog format 5U algorithmic analog drum machine. The drum machine features several modules from Corsynth, including their DR-01 Bass Drum, DR-02 Snare Drum and DR-03 Hi-Hat / Metal. Each module features a complete analog voice, tailored to a different type of drum synthesis.
ELECTRONICS
Computer Weekly

Talent sits everywhere with hybrid work powered by mobile and artificial intelligence

The first Hybrid work index (HWI) from Cisco has shown that hybrid workers expect greater flexibility, accessibility and security, while businesses grapple with meeting increased technology demands. The Hybrid work index, which will be updated quarterly, examines how people’s habits and technology interactions have permanently reshaped work a year and...
CELL PHONES
rdworldonline.com

Proscia announces Artificial Intelligence breakthrough in melanoma detection

Proscia, a provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has released study results on new technology that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, with a high degree of accuracy. The findings illustrate the promise of AI to deliver faster diagnoses, improve patient outcomes and optimize laboratory economics in the routine practice of pathology.
ENGINEERING
ZDNet

An artificial intelligence ecosystem isn't necessarily all cloud

Cloud services provide resources on a massive scale to support artificial intelligence and machine learning efforts, but a hybrid approach may be the best course in many cases. That requires an enterprise architecture approach to get everything right. "We're seeing a lot of companies kind of doing a pause with...
COMPUTERS
Shore News Network

Google Is Using Artificial Intelligence To Control Traffic Lights

Google is developing artificial intelligence to optimize traffic signals in an effort to cut down on fuel consumption and traffic delays, the company said Wednesday. The technology is currently deployed in a pilot program at intersections in Israel, where an artificial intelligence analyzes traffic conditions to determine when to change traffic lights, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. Pichai said the company was expanding the pilot program to intersections in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and beyond.
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

Many of New Zealand's most popular websites use ‘dark patterns’ to manipulate users – is it time to regulate?

More than half of the most popular New Zealand websites may be unfairly manipulating visitors, according to our latest research into the use of “dark patterns” in sites with a “co.nz” domain name. While legal, dark patterns have been described as a type of online design employed to manipulate users into “making decisions that, if fully informed and capable of selecting alternatives, they might not make”. They’re effective because they use insights about human psychology to undermine user autonomy or encourage users towards the least privacy-friendly options. Common examples include the so-called “roach motel”, where it’s easy to get into an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY
Wired

A Huge Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes—a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambées the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise, or “Peak of the Furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Bad Smells: An Early Warning System for the Brain

The ability to detect and react to the smell of a potential threat is a precondition of our and other mammals’ survival. Using a novel technique, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have been able to study what happens in the brain when the central nervous system judges a smell to represent danger. The study, which is published in PNAS, indicates that negative smells associated with unpleasantness or unease are processed earlier than positive smells and trigger a physical avoidance response.
SCIENCE
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy