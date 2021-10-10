CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pandora Papers show the line between tax avoidance and tax evasion has become so blurred we need to act against both

By Alex Simpson, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Macquarie University
Aekawit Rammaket/Shutterstock

What’s the difference between tax avoidance and tax evasion?

The difference used to matter. Evasion was illegal. It meant not paying tax that was due. Avoidance meant arranging your affairs so tax wasn’t due.

Australian media mogul Kerry Packer used the distinction as a complete defence when he told a parliamentary committee in 1991 he was

not evading tax in any way, shape or form. Of course, I am minimising my tax. Anybody in this country who does not minimise his tax wants his head read.

The Pandora Papers — the biggest-ever leak of records showing how the rich and powerful use the financial system to maximise their wealth — shows the distinction has lost its meaning.

The dump of almost 12 million documents lays bare the ways in which 35 current or former leaders and 300 high-level public officials in more than 90 countries have used offshore companies and accounts to protect their wealth.

Only in some of the cases could their activities be categorically declared illegal.

Tax havens are legal

Here’s how tax havens are used. Trusts and companies are set up in places with low tax rates and secrecy laws such as the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland, the US state of Delaware and the Republic or Ireland.

If, for example, a wealthy celebrity or a politician wants to buy a new yacht or a luxury villa but doesn’t want to pay tax or stamp duty or expose their wealth to scrutiny they can get their lawyer or accountant to do it through such a trust.

Read more: The Pandora Papers: why does South Dakota feature so heavily?

For somewhere between US$2,000 and US$20,000 to set up the trust, the name of the real owner or beneficiary can be hidden.

It isn’t illegal for the celebrity or a politician to move their money (so long as it is theirs to begin with). Assets within the trust are subject to local tax laws (sometimes zero tax) and local secrecy laws (sometimes complete secrecy).

Legal, but used by criminals

These legal means of using complex networks of secret entities to move around money are the same as those used by criminals.

Alongside the likes of India’s cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar, Colombian pop singer Shakira and Elton John in the Panama Papers are Italian crime boss Raffaele Amato , serving a 20-year jail sentence for weapons and drugs trafficking, and the deceased British art dealer Douglas Latchford , suspected of smuggling looted treasures and money laundering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMLnl_0cN530sl00
Colombian singer Shakira is one of the celebrities named in the Pandora Papers as using offshore companies. Others are Elton John, Ringo Starr, Julio Iglesias and Claudia Schiffer. Gregory Payan/AP

It’s far from clear these arrangements should be legal

The big question raised by the Pandora Papers is why any hiding of private wealth from tax authorities ought to be legal.

The International Monetary Fund estimated in 2019 that tax haven deprived governments globally of US$500 billion to US$600 billion per year.

To put that into perspective, the estimated cost of vaccinating the world against COVID-19 is US$50-70 billion .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zp5B0_0cN530sl00
OECD chief Mathias Cormann has brokered a deal for a global minimum corporate tax rate. OECD (CC BY-NC 3.0 IGO)

Some of what’s been uncovered in the Pandora Papers is illegal (“evasion”) but much might not be (“avoidance”, aided by anonimity).

The effect is the same. Dollars that ought to have been paid in tax are withheld and used for the benefit of people who aren’t keen to admit to owning them.

Over the weekend the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, now led by Australian Mathias Cormann, brokered a deal under which 136 countries agreed to charge multinational corporations a tax rate of at least 15% , making tax havens harder to find.

Ireland, previously used as tax haven, signed up.

The nations concerned did this because because, even where legal, the use of tax havens costs billions.

We’ll soon have to consider removing a distinction in law that vanished in practice some time ago.

Alex Simpson has received funding from Economic and Social Research Council, UK.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

The Conversation UK

Pandora papers: ‘it’s time to pursue lawyers and accountants who enable tax evasion’ – offshore tax expert Q&A

Many of the world’s richest and most powerful people are in the spotlight once more for using secretive tax havens and corporate structures to hide wealth and avoid paying taxes. The Pandora papers is the third in a series of huge leaks of documents to the media following the Panama papers in 2016 and the Paradise papers in 2017 – and little seems to have changed in the interim.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Post

'Pandora Papers' shows U.S. rise as secretive tax haven

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1957, the Soviet Union successfully launched the first artificial satellite, Sputnik, kicking off the Space Age and fueling American fears of the U.S.S.R.’s technological capabilities. The big idea. Fresh tranche of ‘Pandora Papers’ shows...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pandora Papers: Tony and Cherie Blair avoided paying £312,000 in tax on London property by acquiring offshore firm

Tony and Cherie Blair avoided paying £312,000 in tax on the purchase of a London property by acquiring an offshore company, according to a trove of leaked documents. The former British prime minister and his wife bought the £6.45m townhouse on Harcourt Street, Marylebone, in 2017 as an office for her legal advisory firm Omnia and her foundation for women. The manner of the deal allowed the Blairs to avoid having to pay stamp duty, as the tax is not paid when the holding company of a property is acquired rather than the building directly. There is no suggestion the...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

