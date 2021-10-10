CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie McGlynn voted off Strictly Come Dancing

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez are the second couple to have been voted off ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Katie McGlynn has been voted off ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The ‘Hollyoaks’ actress and her partner Gorka Marquez have become the second couple to leave this year’s competition after the judges opted to save Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima following the dance off.

