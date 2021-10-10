CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Music Fans Flip After Seeing LeAnn Rimes Rock A Tiny Crop Top In New Instagram Photos

By Chaise Sanders - Delish on MSN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeAnn Rimes recently showed off her sculpted abs and legs during a performance at Beau Rivage Theatre. The country singer rocked a black crop top paired with denim and a Gucci belt during her recent performance in Mississippi.

