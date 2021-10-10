CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley County, IN

ISP: Officers shot, killed armed man in Ripley County

By TJ Caudill
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
Officials in Ripley County are investigating a shooting that involved police on Sunday after a man was shot dead on CR-900 near Sunman, Indiana.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information officer with the Indiana State Police, said no officers were injured in the shooting. The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

During a press conference, Wheeles said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident he described as serious. Officers were able to get a woman safely out of a home when 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger came out of the house and pointed a gun at police, Wheeles said. Shots were fired and the man was struck and declared dead at the scene.

"There was a restraining order the female had against the male and the officers had that info, that he was violating that restraining order, and there was also some allegations that he was suicidal and had a gun in his possession," said Wheeles.

An Indiana State Trooper and a Ripley County deputy both opened fire, according to Indiana State Police. Officials have not released the names of the officers; both are on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

