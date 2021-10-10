Police: Motorcyclist Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition After Collision With Access Bus In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man riding a motorcycle in Homewood was transported to a local hospital in critical condition on Sunday, according to Pittsburgh Police.

Police say the motorcycle and Access bus collided at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Sterrett Street a little after 1 p.m.

The motorcycle rider was unconscious in the street, police say, when they arrived along with firefighters and medics.

The Access bus driver stayed at the scene.

No one else was injured, and police continue to investigate.

