CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Police: Motorcyclist Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition After Collision With Access Bus In Homewood

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ViZN_0cN519ti00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man riding a motorcycle in Homewood was transported to a local hospital in critical condition on Sunday, according to Pittsburgh Police.

Police say the motorcycle and Access bus collided at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Sterrett Street a little after 1 p.m.

The motorcycle rider was unconscious in the street, police say, when they arrived along with firefighters and medics.

The Access bus driver stayed at the scene.

No one else was injured, and police continue to investigate.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood North, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
cbslocal.com

1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Route 30 Crash

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on Route 30 in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened on Route 30 at Agnew Road in Jeannette Thursday. The road was closed but has since reopened. Details are limited,...
JEANNETTE, PA
THV11

Motorcyclist killed after vehicle collision in Benton

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department responded to the intersection of Sharon and Dogwood around 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 for a vehicle and motorcycle accident. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver of the motorcycle, 42-year-old Johnny Griffin of Bauxite, suffering from catastrophic injuries. He was transported...
BENTON, AR
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist died at hospital after crash in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say a crash on Ohio St. on Saturday turned fatal. Police said Monday morning that a motorcyclist involved in the crash, a 44-year-old man, died at the hospital. More information about the victim isn’t being made public, allowing time to notify next of kin.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident#Kdka Tv News Staff#Access
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police: Man Who Officers Used Taser On During Arrest Dies After Medical Emergency

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say the man who officers used a stun gun on to take into custody in Bloomfield has died after suffering a medical emergency. According to police, the theft suspect died Thursday morning at a local hospital. The male who was taken into custody during a theft in progress call in the 5100 block of Harriet St. on Oct.13, was pronounced deceased this morning.All inquiries regarding this investigation should be directed to the @AlleghenyCoPD. More here ➡️https://t.co/6fJNw97vEf pic.twitter.com/FEKHDYcS7F — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 14, 2021 Additional information on the man will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s...
CBS Philly

Man In Critical Condition After Stabbed Multiple Times In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed multiple times. The incident happened in the 4200 block of Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia, just before 2 a.m. Thursday. Police say a 40-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder and jaw.   Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. So far, no arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto school bus driver, students taken to hospital after early-morning accident

Three De Soto School District students were taken to the hospital this morning (Oct. 8) following an accident involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 67 near Hwy. JJ southeast of De Soto. The school bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle also were transported to the hospital, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
DE SOTO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRQE News 13

Northeast Albuquerque crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A motorcyclist has been hospitalized and is in critical condition following a serious crash in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday evening. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 7 p.m. a crash occurred on San Mateo Blvd. and Lumber Ave. Investigators report a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One taken to hospital after shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting near 5th and South Utica around 2 p.m. Police said they found the victim in a car with a gunshot wound. They also found several bullet casings at the...
TULSA, OK
CBS DFW

3 Dallas Firefighters Hospitalized After Apartment Blast Upgraded From ‘Critical’ To ‘Serious’ Condition

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Dallas firefighters are on the long road to recovery after being critically injured in the explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments in Southern Dallas last week. According to DFR Medical Director, Dr. Marshal Isaacs, each of them have been upgraded from critical but stable to serious condition. “All three continue to make progress with their respective injuries, and the department continues to provide support services to each member, and their families, as they navigate the road ahead,” Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in an email Monday evening, Oct. 4. “They are appreciative of all the support everyone has shown in and out of the department.” Their names have not been made public. It’s not yet clear what caused the explosion. (credit: CBSDFW.COM) More than 300 people have been displaced.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Investigating After Man Shot In Leg In Homewood South

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in the Homewood South neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. in the 7200 block of Kelly Street. When police arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg. Medics took the victim to the hospital in stable condition. Police say they have no details on a suspect and that the investigation is continuing.
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
37K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy