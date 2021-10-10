CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Black Bean Chili

Love and Lemons
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis easy black bean chili is thick, creamy, tangy, and delicious. Served with cornbread or tortilla chips, it's the perfect hearty meal on a cold night. The first time I made this black bean chili recipe, I found myself standing at the stove, eating spoonful after spoonful straight from the pot. In all honesty, I think it’s the best chili I’ve ever tasted. It’s thick, creamy, tangy, and complex, with depth from green chiles, fire-roasted tomatoes, and a good amount of chili powder. If you’re able to, I highly encourage you to make my homemade chili powder for this recipe, as it really takes this black bean chili to a whole new level. Its flavor is more nuanced, with savory notes from the fennel and garlic, earthiness from the cumin, coriander, and allspice, and subtle, smoky heat from the toasted chiles.

www.loveandlemons.com

Comments / 1

Related
fitfoodiefinds.com

Wendy’s Chili

Say hello to this homemade Wendy’s Chili recipe! It’s so easy to make this Wendy’s Copycat Chili in your own home. I’m a tried and true Wendy’s chili lover. A cup of chili plus one of their baked potatoes is seriously what dreams are made of. Today we’re sharing our...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Best Pineapple Coconut Cake Recipe

Chef and recipe developer Michelle Morey considers this pineapple coconut cake "easy" to make, but fair warning, she is speaking with years of baking experience behind her, so don't worry if you're a bit intimidated by this recipe at first. Despite all of the steps, the ingredients can be found at most grocery stores, much of the recipe simply involves following package instructions, and there's even some room for covering up a mistake or two as you decorate the cake. Also, as soon as anyone takes a bite of this sweet, richly flavored dessert, they're not going to care if it looked picture-perfect before they ate it.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Beans#Chili Pepper#Bell Pepper#Food Drink
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
lovefromtheoven.com

Frito Chili Pie

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Frito Chili Pie is a fall comfort food classic. Crunchy, salty corn chips and melty cheese transform chili from ordinary to extraordinary. If you’ve never tried Frito Pie, get ready for a new dinnertime favorite. This recipe comes together quickly and easily, and can be customized to meet your family’s tastes. Once you add Fritos to your chili, you might never eat it any other way!
RECIPES
countryliving.com

Lima Bean and Corn Succotash

Cousins Travis and Ryan Croxton of the Rappahannock Oyster Co. make this easy Southern side dish a regular part of their Thanksgiving feast. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Roux

Roux is what makes chowders, stews and from-scratch gravy thick and silky. It’s what makes gumbos rich and nutty. And—believe it or not—it’s made up of just two ingredients. Stirred into hundreds of recipes, a roux is a mixture of equal parts flour and fat, usually butter or oil. What...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox11online.com

Quick Bean & Bacon Soup

3 (15 oz) cans great northern beans, rinsed and drained. In a large pan, cook the bacon over medium heat. Remove bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Remove all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat. Add vegetables to pan and cook until onions are translucent and carrots and celery...
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake to Celebrate the Day

This no-bake pumpkin cheesecake is the best quick and creamy recipe I ever made! It is so delicious! Ideal for the autumn season, especially for Thanksgiving day. Easy and simple, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 28 Graham crackers (or biscuit cookies) 4 tablespoons melted Butter. 1 ½...
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

White Bean Stew with Tomatoes and Rosemary

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. White bean stew with tomatoes and rosemary is ultra comforting and warming when the temperatures start to drop. The taste gets amped up from a bouquet garni of bay leaves, parsley, thyme, and celery, while tomatoes add lushness. Adapted...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Sweet Potato Black Bean Quesadillas [Vegan]

To begin, prep the corn tortillas by mixing masa harina with water and salt. Knead until you have a ball of dough, then pinch off small pieces (about the size of a golf ball). Cover the dough balls with a tea towel until you prepare the rest of the ingredients.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipes for goat’s cheese and figs, and black-eyed bean burgers

This time last year, the little stone terrace outside the kitchen was littered with ripe figs, the fruits squashed – the result of their long fall from the tree. Too brittle to climb – unless you happen to be a squirrel – the tree produced more fruit than I have ever known, a balm for the frustration of being unable to travel south. A year on and the terrace is spotless, the figs still green and clinging tight to their branches. There will be no scarlet glut this year.
RECIPES
Parents Magazine

Brown Butter Green Beans

Melt 1 1/2 Tbs. butter over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add beans and cook, stirring frequently, until they brown and blister in spots, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in water and cover the skillet; continue to cook, stirring often, until beans are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer beans to a large serving bowl and return the skillet to medium heat. Toss beans in lemon juice.
RECIPES
Forks Over Knives

Butternut Squash and Red Bean Stew

1½ lb. butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes (4 cups) 2 15-oz. cans red kidney beans, rinsed and drained (3 cups) In a Dutch oven combine the first six ingredients (through caraway) and ¼ cup water. Cook over medium about 10 minutes or until vegetables soften, stirring occasionally and adding water, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, as needed to prevent sticking.
RECIPES
Food52

Salted Vanilla Bean Caramels

I get offended when something bland is called “vanilla.” Good vanilla is anything but boring. It’s sultry, floral, and oozes nostalgia. These caramels show all that vanilla can be—so use the good stuff (I buy from Regalis Foods or Burlap & Barrel) and give your vanilla time to steep. Overnight is cool; 3 days is even better. After the steep, rinse and dry the pod to live another day—in vanilla sugar, vanilla maple syrup, vanilla honey, vanilla whisky, you tell me.
FOOD & DRINKS
Dad Cooks Dinner

Instant Pot Cannellini Beans (Marcella Beans)

Instant Pot Cannellini Beans. Pressure cooker dried beans are a killer application of my Instant Pot. Dried cannellini beans are so much better than canned, and pressure cook in about an hour. I’ve posted a few recipes with Cannellini beans, Italy’s famous white bean. It’s the bean that makes Tuscan...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy