CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Say 14-Year-Old Kourtnie Brown Found Safely

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

UPDATE: Dallas Police say Kourtnie Brown has been safely located.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Critical Missing Person Kourtine Brown.

On October 09, 2021, at about 5:30 p.m., Ms. Brown was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Duval Drive.

Kourtine is described as a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39z2nQ_0cN50F9200
14-Year-Old Kourtine Brown Missing, Dallas Police Ask For Help In Search (Dallas Police)

She is about 5’03” tall and weighs about 96 pounds. Kourtine was last seen wearing white rompers with no shoes.

Dallas Police are asking the public if they have seen or know where Koutine Brown may be, to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Police: 1 Deputy Killed, 2 Wounded In Ambush At Texas Bar

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside of a Houston bar, killing one and wounding two others. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says the deputies were working security jobs at the 45 Norte Sports Bar when two of them responded to a witness’ report of a suspected robbery outside the business around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking For Help In North Dallas Murder Case

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in the murder of a man in Far North Dallas earlier this month. Police say DeAndre Hines became a person of interest as they investigated the shooting death of Ladwright Mitchell on Spring Valley Road back on October 2.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Injured Dallas Firefighters Identified As Police Investigate Burglaries At Scene Of Apartment Explosion

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — More than two weeks after an explosion at a south Dallas apartment complex there’s a different kind of investigation taking place at the scene. Some people who live at the Highland Hills Apartments say they are victims again — this time of burglaries. As if those who live at the complex haven’t been through enough, some tenants say they were shocked once they were finally able to return home. Dallas police were alerted that multiple burglaries had taken place on the morning of October 13. The department stopped providing on-scene patrols as of October 4. The owner of the complex...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police, Animal Control Rescue Cat From Busy Freeway

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police and animal control officers rushed to the rescue Friday to free a cat found stuck in a grate along I-20. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the Trail Lake Drive exit. Video posted to Facebook by the Fort Worth Police Department shows a group of officers trying to get the frightened feline to come out.  They were able to grab him, and an animal control officer takes the cat back to their truck. (Credit: Facebook: Fort Worth Police) The kitten was taken to the Chuck Silcox Animal Care and Control Center, and officers are asking for the public’s help in naming him.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco Police: Truck, Bike Crash Leaves Teen Critically Hurt

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash between a pickup truck and a bicycle Friday afternoon left a 14-year-old boy critically hurt. Police say the accident happened just after 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Independence Parkway and Sumac Lane – just north of Independence High School. “Based on the initial...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Missing Person#Koutine Brown
CBS DFW

Malfunctioning Alert System Causing Dallas Firefighters To Miss Calls, Arrive Late To Others

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The fire at the Willows on Rosemeade Apartments started just before 3:00 a.m. back in March, but the closest firefighters to the scene had no clue. The system designed to alert them never went off. So, instead of a quick response from Dallas Fire Station 10, less than two miles away, the first fire engine to arrive came from Dallas Fire Station 7, which is three times as far. By then, it was too late to save the building. “The apartment complex sustained a lot more damage than it probably would have had 10 gone out,” said City Council Member Cara...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

High-Speed Mesquite Police Chase Ends In Rockwall County

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A high-speed chase involving Mesquite Police has ended with at least one arrest in Rockwall County. It started, according to officers, as a a traffic stop about 2:30 p.m., but the car involved refused to stop. The chase went into Rockwall County with several agencies involved. It...
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Amtrak Train From Fort Worth Crashes In Oklahoma, Four Hurt

MARIETTA, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amtrak passenger train on its way from Fort Worth to Oklahoma plowed into a stalled semi-tractor truck just north of the border Friday evening, sending at least four people to the hospital. (Credit: KXII) The Heartland Flyer had left Fort Worth earlier in the afternoon and was bound for Norman. Amtrak said there were approximately 110 passengers and crew on board the train. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol tells CBSDFW the crash happened just after 7 p.m. along Highway 77 near Marietta and involved a big rig carrying cars. Highway Patrol spokesman Eric Foster says two people were taken to the hospital from the train as was the driver of the truck. Foster said he was not aware of any serious injuries. The train did partially come off the tracks, Foster said. The NTSB will be asked to handle the investigation.        
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS DFW

Garland Police Officers Rescue Man From Burning Vehicle After Fiery Crash

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of Garland police officers are being called heroes after pulling a man from a burning vehicle. The single-car crash happened on Forest Lane in front of the Garland Police Department shortly before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Body cam video captured the officers fighting through intense heat to remove an unconscious person. Officers Matthew Fuhs and Chris Hataway managed to get him out moments before the vehicle was engulfed, police said. The driver, along with a passenger who was ejected, were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Former North Texas Resident Sinoj Joseph Indicted For COVID-19 Relief Fraud

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Department of Justice in Texas announced Friday that a former Collin County resident is facing federal charges for his alleged involvement in a COVID-19 scheme. Officials say Sinoj Joseph has been charged related to his alleged participation in a scheme to file fraudulent loan applications seeking millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed under the CARES Act. Joseph, 42, was charged in an indictment filed in the Eastern District of Texas with seven counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements to a bank. The indictment alleges that Joseph submitted fraudulent applications...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas High School Football Player Charged In Assault Of Deaf Student

MILLSAP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A high school football player in Millsap, west of Fort Worth, is charged with assault in the beating of a deaf classmate the night of the town’s homecoming. At a sleepover that night, 18-year-old Trent Irwin thought he was among friends. They woke him slapping his face, lying on top of him, and shining light in his eyes. “Stop. Go to bed, dudes,” he said, unable to hear their laughter. Trent uses cochlear implants to hear. When he removes his processors at night, he’s at his most vulnerable. “I can’t hear what’s going on. Just completely – no sound,” he told CBS...
MILLSAP, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
79K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy