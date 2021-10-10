CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Texas’ Near-Total Abortion Ban Is Reinstated, SCOTUS Urged to “Stop This Madness”

By Charlotte Klein
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pause on Texas’ near-total abortion ban lasted only two days before a federal appeals court reinstated the ban Friday night at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request. The Republican AG had asked a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit, which leans conservative, to lift an injunction from U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. Last week, Pitman sided with the Justice Department when he ordered Texas to halt its ban on abortions after six weeks—before many people know they’re pregnant. But now, with the ban temporarily back as litigation continues, some abortion-rights activists have had enough and want the Supreme Court to get involved.

NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
