As Texas’ Near-Total Abortion Ban Is Reinstated, SCOTUS Urged to “Stop This Madness”

The pause on Texas’ near-total abortion ban lasted only two days before a federal appeals court reinstated the ban Friday night at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request. The Republican AG had asked a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit, which leans conservative, to lift an injunction from U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. Last week, Pitman sided with the Justice Department when he ordered Texas to halt its ban on abortions after six weeks—before many people know they’re pregnant. But now, with the ban temporarily back as litigation continues, some abortion-rights activists have had enough and want the Supreme Court to get involved.