Who Is Mallard in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Group A set the bar pretty high for Season 6 of The Masked Singer, and Group B did the same for their first episode. Group B includes Queen of Hearts, Mallard, Cupcake, Banana Split and Dalmation. In case you weren't able to catch their premiere episode live, make sure you check out FuboTV (which is offering a free trial to new subscribers) to watch subsequent episodes live. While Dalmation was eliminated at the end of the Sept. 29 episode, the remaining competitors are still in the running. Yet, their identities are still a mystery. That might have you wondering — who is the Mallard?