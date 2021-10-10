Manitowoc County deputy injured after crash involving squad car

A Manitowoc County deputy was one of two people injured after the Sheriff said a car crashed into a squad vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old Sheriff’s Deputy was parked in the median turnaround of I-43 north of STH 310 in a fully marked 2020 Chevy Tahoe squad car, monitoring speeds of southbound traffic on I-43.

A 2007 Chevy Corvette heading northbound on I-43. The Sheriff's Office said the Corvette left the roadway and struck the Chevy Tahoe from behind. I-43 was closed down in both directions for 5 hours after the crash. The crash was first called in at around 2:37 a.m. Sunday.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

The deputy was taken to BayCare Hospital in Green Bay by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. The jaws of life were needed to get the driver of the 2007 Chevy Corvette out of the car after the crash.

The Chevy Corvette driver was flown to BayCare Hospital by ThedaStar Helicopter for severe life-threatening injuries. He was also arrested for Operating While Intoxicated causing injury. The Sheriff's Office described the driver as a 41-year-old resident of rural Francis Creek.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is leading an ongoing investigation.