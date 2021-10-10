CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc County deputy injured after crash involving squad car

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325nNp_0cN4zgiM00

A Manitowoc County deputy was one of two people injured after the Sheriff said a car crashed into a squad vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old Sheriff’s Deputy was parked in the median turnaround of I-43 north of STH 310 in a fully marked 2020 Chevy Tahoe squad car, monitoring speeds of southbound traffic on I-43.

A 2007 Chevy Corvette heading northbound on I-43. The Sheriff's Office said the Corvette left the roadway and struck the Chevy Tahoe from behind. I-43 was closed down in both directions for 5 hours after the crash. The crash was first called in at around 2:37 a.m. Sunday.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

The deputy was taken to BayCare Hospital in Green Bay by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. The jaws of life were needed to get the driver of the 2007 Chevy Corvette out of the car after the crash.

The Chevy Corvette driver was flown to BayCare Hospital by ThedaStar Helicopter for severe life-threatening injuries. He was also arrested for Operating While Intoxicated causing injury. The Sheriff's Office described the driver as a 41-year-old resident of rural Francis Creek.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is leading an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC 26 WGBA

De Pere Police provide update on East River Trail assault

The De Pere Police Department released the following update Wednesday afternoon regarding the investigation into the East River Rail assault:. At 11:27 a.m. Oct. 5, De Pere Police were dispatched to the East River Trail near Tenmile Drive in De Pere for a missing adult woman. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the woman near the trail. The woman was a victim of an assault and she was transported to a local hospital. The victim is out of the hospital and recovering with family.
DE PERE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Francis Creek, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
NBC 26 WGBA

Green Bay woman enters plea for hiding son's body in trunk

A Green Bay woman has entered a plea agreement for neglecting her 5-year-old son until he died and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months. Sagal Hussein pleaded no contest Tuesday in Brown County Circuit Court to multiple charges, including child neglect resulting in death, hiding a child's corpse and neglect.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Corvette#The Sheriff S Office#Baycare Hospital#Thedastar Helicopter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy