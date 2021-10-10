49ers pregame report: RB Mitchell returns; which receivers will help Lance without Kittle?

SANTA CLARA — Here is how the 49ers (2-2) graded in Sunday’s 28-21 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks (2-2): PASS OFFENSE: D+. Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury (unofficially) ushered in the Trey Lance era. No one can say if Garoppolo will regain his job, seeing how his health history is what mostly compelled the 49ers to find an extra QB, one who cost a pricey No. 3 draft pick. Garoppolo is no dummy. He knows how this works, how one can lose/seize a job. He hates that he got hurt (and that jump on the double-pass debacle couldn’t have helped). “I’ve been in this situation too many times and it gets real old,” Garoppolo said, echoing fans’ thoughts. A touchdown on an opening drive was top-notch Feels Great, Baby. Then came a Jimmy Throw interception, when a defensive back shrewdly figured Garoppolo would seek George Kittle over the middle. The offense bogged down, and Lance couldn’t rescue it, not with improvised runs (Is Kyle Shanahan ready for that gambit?) nor with two touchdown passes to Deebo Samuel. If left tackle Trent Williams’ shoulder injury is serious, that could be a season wrecker more than an injury at any other position, no offense to rookie Jaylon Moore, who would be the one protecting the blindside of a rookie quarterback (who shares a backfield with a rookie running back).

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO