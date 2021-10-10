VANCOUVER CANUCKS HAVE OFFICIALLY TRADED DEFENCEMAN OLLI JUOLEVI
The Vancouver Canucks are moving on from former fifth overall pick, Olli Juolevi. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Canucks have traded Juolevi to the Florida Panthers. Juolevi, 23, has appeared in only 23 games for Vancouver since being selected fifth overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. In those 23 games, he's recorded three points (two goals, one assist), zero penalty minutes, and was a -1. The return for Juolevi isJuho Lammikko and Noah Juulsen.www.markerzone.com
