CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

VANCOUVER CANUCKS HAVE OFFICIALLY TRADED DEFENCEMAN OLLI JUOLEVI

markerzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks are moving on from former fifth overall pick, Olli Juolevi. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Canucks have traded Juolevi to the Florida Panthers. Juolevi, 23, has appeared in only 23 games for Vancouver since being selected fifth overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. In those 23 games, he's recorded three points (two goals, one assist), zero penalty minutes, and was a -1. The return for Juolevi isJuho Lammikko and Noah Juulsen.

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Juolevi Running Out of Time to Make NHL Roster

Olli Juolevi’s may be running out of time to make the Vancouver Canucks opening night roster. He had a rough training camp and preseason, which could lead to him being the odd man out when the season starts. If he can not step up and impress through the final three preseason games, it could mean the end for him in Vancouver.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Vancouver Canucks 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Vancouver Canucks 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Canucks writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season. Canucks’ Juolevi...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks’ News & Rumors: Juolevi, Boeser, Gadjovich & More

In this edition of Vancouver Canucks’ News & Rumors, the club looks to trade Olli Juolevi after the defenceman finds himself as the odd man out. The San Jose Sharks claimed Jonah Gadjovich, while the Canucks still have to start contract talks with Alex Chaisson. Meanwhile, the team provides an update on when Brock Boeser could return.
NHL
FOX Sports

Canucks trade Juolevi to Panthers for Lammikko, Juulsen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks traded Finnish defenseman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers on Sunday for Finnish forward Juho Lammikko and B.C. defenseman Noah Juulsen. Selected fifth overall in the 2016 NHL draft, the 23-year-old Juolevi had two goals and an assist in 23 games for...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olli Juolevi
Person
Noah Juulsen
canucksarmy.com

Report: Canucks exploring potential trade options for Olli Juolevi ahead of waiver deadline

The Vancouver Canucks are exploring potential trade options for defenceman Olli Juolevi, according to a report from Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic. The club has discussed Juolevi as a trade chip in talks with several teams around the league, numerous industry contacts confirmed to The Athletic on Friday night and Saturday morning.
NHL
markerzone.com

ONE CAUSE OF DEATH OFFICIALLY RULED OUT FOR FORMER NHLER JIMMY HAYES

The tragic and untimely death of former NHLer Jimmy Hayes earlier this offseason rocked the hockey world, leaving many, including Hayes' family, wondering what led to the death of a seemingly healthy 31-year-old man. One cause of death that has now officially been ruled out is foul play. On Friday,...
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defenceman#Defenceman Olli Juolevi#The Vancouver Canucks#Tsn#The Florida Panthers#Nhl Entry Draft#Juolevi Isjuho Lammikko
canucksarmy.com

Vancouver Canucks make Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes contracts offical

Year 2 – $7.8-million salary. Upon expiration of the deal, Pettersson will be an RFA with arbitration rights one year away from unrestricted free agency. His qualifying offer will be $8.82-million. Hughes. Year 1 – $4-million salary. Year 2 – $6.5-million salary. Year 3 – $8.6-million salary. Year 4 –...
NHL
markerzone.com

BOLTS COACH JON COOPER COMMENTS ON MATHIEU JOSEPH'S STATUS AFTER 'SUCKER PUNCH' FROM DYLAN LARKIN

It was a crazy game between the defending Stanley Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night, and not just because of the score. The Bolts managed to erase a three-goal deficit in order to beat the Wings 7-6 in overtime. However, the big event of the game was a sequence between Detroit's Dylan Larkin and the Lightning's Mathieu Joseph.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
thefreepress.ca

Vancouver Canucks Tickets

There are tons of Vancouver Canucks fans out there who wish to see the team play, but they cannot afford tickets. It goes without saying that individuals and fans wishing to see this ice hockey team in action need to secure Vancouver Canucks tickets. Thankfully, there are ways to find cheap Vancouver Canucks tickets. If fans happen to be on a budget, looking for Vancouver Canucks game tickets at cheap prices is the only alternative. One of the most efficient ways to secure their tickets at a low cost is to visit the team’s social media pages. Fans might be lucky and come across promotional deals and offers.
NHL
canucksarmy.com

Season expectations for all 16 players cut from the Vancouver Canucks

The Abbotsford Canucks are beginning to get their roster together. Sunday night saw the Vancouver Canucks announce their first big cuts to the NHL roster. A majority of the cuts were sent down to the AHL, while a couple of prospects head to their CHL teams. Here are our 2021-22...
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Kraken end preseason with 4-0 win over Canucks in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vince Dunn scored two goals and the Seattle Kraken closed out its preseason schedule with a 4-0 shutout of Vancouver. Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots for the expansion Kraken. Ryan Donato and Nathan Bastian also scored, and Calle Jarnkrok and Morgan Geekie each had a pair of assists.
NHL
canucksarmy.com

Vancouver Canucks loan Danila Klimovich to Abbotsford Canucks

Danila Klimovich is heading to Abbotsford. Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning announced today that along with Jonah Gadjovich — who was designated for assignment to the Abbostford Canucks earlier this morning — Danila Klimovich has been loaned to the AHL club. Klimovich was the Canucks’ 2021 2nd round pick...
NHL
markerzone.com

KRAKEN LOSE CHOLOWSKI AFTER PLACING HIM ON WAIVERS

Defenceman Dennis Cholowski is well-travelled over the last couple of months. After being selected by the Seattle Kraken from the Detroit Red Wings in the expansion draft, Cholowski is on the move again after being placed on waivers Wednesday. The Washington Capitals have decided to claim the 23-year-old former first-round...
NHL
markerzone.com

RED WINGS LARKIN SEEING A SPECIALIST, BLASHILL 'PISSED OFF' FOR HIM

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will be seeking the help of a specialist on Friday after suffering an unspecified injury Thursday night versus the Lightning. The injury happened on a check into the boards, and it appears that something at least got tweaked. The star center was on the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy