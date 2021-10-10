Passenger Released After NYC Flight Makes Emergency Landing for ‘Security Incident'
The passenger on board a New York City-bound flight whose alleged behavior prompted the plane's pilot to make an emergency landing has been released. The unidentified passenger had been taken into custody for questioning Saturday after the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport. A Port Authority spokesperson said Sunday that the passenger was not expected to face any criminal charges.www.nbcphiladelphia.com
