New York City, NY

Passenger Released After NYC Flight Makes Emergency Landing for ‘Security Incident'

NBC Philadelphia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe passenger on board a New York City-bound flight whose alleged behavior prompted the plane's pilot to make an emergency landing has been released. The unidentified passenger had been taken into custody for questioning Saturday after the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport. A Port Authority spokesperson said Sunday that the passenger was not expected to face any criminal charges.

The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

