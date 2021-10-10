This Texans Punt Failed In Hilarious Fashion During Matchup Vs. Patriots

The following is a collection of expert betting analysis surrounding the New England Patriots’ Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans from VSiN contributors. The New England Patriots look great in teasers for bettors who can get them at -8.5. There aren’t a ton of those lines available, as most sportsbooks have moved to 9 or 9.5 to get some teaser protection. There aren’t a lot of interested parties in the Texans at any number, so most risk managers would rather aim high on the spread rather than get buried by teasers.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO