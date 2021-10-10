CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Texans Punt Failed In Hilarious Fashion During Matchup Vs. Patriots

By Zack Cox
 6 days ago
Sunday has not been a banner day for the Houston Texans’ special teams. Early in the second half of Houston’s matchup with the New England Patriots, the Texans tried to get creative with their punt unit. Punter Cameron Johnston initially lined up in his usual spot, then crept closer to the line, as if to execute a fake. That shift prompted punt returner Gunner Olszewski to sprint up, leaving the Patriots without a deep man.

