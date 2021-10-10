Dallas Police Say 14-Year-Old Kourtnie Brown Found Safely

UPDATE: Dallas Police say Kourtnie Brown has been safely located.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Critical Missing Person Kourtine Brown.

On October 09, 2021, at about 5:30 p.m., Ms. Brown was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Duval Drive.

Kourtine is described as a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

She is about 5’03” tall and weighs about 96 pounds. Kourtine was last seen wearing white rompers with no shoes.

Dallas Police are asking the public if they have seen or know where Koutine Brown may be, to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.