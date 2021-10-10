Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Expect dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/01 AM 4.8 1.9 2.1 4 NONE 12/02 PM 5.0 2.1 1.7 3 MINOR 13/02 AM 4.0 1.1 1.4 2 NONE 13/03 PM 4.4 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 14/04 AM 3.8 0.9 1.2 2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 PM 5.0 2.2 2.0 3 MINOR 12/02 AM 4.7 1.9 2.2 3 MINOR 12/03 PM 4.8 2.0 1.8 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 4.0 1.2 1.6 1 NONE 13/04 PM 4.3 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 14/04 AM 3.6 0.8 1.2 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/12 AM 5.1 1.4 1.9 6-7 NONE 12/01 PM 5.7 2.0 1.5 3-4 MINOR 13/02 AM 4.4 0.7 1.3 3 NONE 13/02 PM 5.1 1.4 1.1 5 NONE 14/03 AM 4.0 0.3 0.9 4 NONEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0