Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Expect dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/01 AM 4.8 1.9 2.1 4 NONE 12/02 PM 5.0 2.1 1.7 3 MINOR 13/02 AM 4.0 1.1 1.4 2 NONE 13/03 PM 4.4 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 14/04 AM 3.8 0.9 1.2 2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 PM 5.0 2.2 2.0 3 MINOR 12/02 AM 4.7 1.9 2.2 3 MINOR 12/03 PM 4.8 2.0 1.8 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 4.0 1.2 1.6 1 NONE 13/04 PM 4.3 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 14/04 AM 3.6 0.8 1.2 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/12 AM 5.1 1.4 1.9 6-7 NONE 12/01 PM 5.7 2.0 1.5 3-4 MINOR 13/02 AM 4.4 0.7 1.3 3 NONE 13/02 PM 5.1 1.4 1.1 5 NONE 14/03 AM 4.0 0.3 0.9 4 NONE

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Coos Developing storms will impact portions of northwestern Oxford, west central Franklin and northeastern Coos Counties through 700 PM EDT At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing storms 13 miles east of Pittsburg, or 23 miles northeast of Colebrook, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Coburn Gore, Rangeley, Errol, Dixville, Pittsburg, Dallas Plantation, Clarksville, Upper Cupsuptic, Tim Pond, Davis, Lynchtown, Bowmantown, Lincoln Plantation, Lower Cupsuptic, Stetsontown, Lang, Adamstown, Massachusetts Gore, Seven Ponds and Oxbow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized poor drainage flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northern Connecticut...and western Massachusetts. Target Area: Northern Litchfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Litchfield and southeastern Berkshire Counties through 645 PM EDT At 619 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sheffield, or 8 miles southeast of Great Barrington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Becket, Norfolk, Otis, Canaan, Sandisfield, Ashley Falls, New Marlborough, Monterey, Washington, Tyringham, Sodom, East Sheffield, Hartsville, Konkapot, Wangum Village, Gomorrah, New Boston, North Otis and Montville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:42:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...WESTERN NEW HAVEN AND NORTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-17 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT SUNDAY NORTH AND WEST OF DILLINGHAM * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as 1/2 mile at times. * WHERE...Bristol Bay north and west of Dillingham. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions with slippery roads and lowered visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong front will approach the Southwest coast on Saturday with snow and blowing snow developing by Saturday afternoon. The snow may mix with and change to rain along the coast around mid afternoon Saturday as warmer air works in. The snow and blowing snow is expected to taper off by Sunday morning. Up to 2 inches of snow are possible for Togiak and Dillingham. Expect accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the foothills north and west of Dillingham.
ENVIRONMENT
State
North Carolina State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Worcester and northern Accomack Counties through 630 PM EDT At 601 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Pocomoke to 8 miles south of Pocomoke City to 7 miles east of Parksley. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pocomoke City, Snow Hill, West Pocomoke, Horntown, Boxiron, Goodwill, Public Landing, Greenbackville, Wallops Island, Temperanceville, Oak Hall, Cedartown, Mount Wesley, Assawoman, Atlantic, Girdletree, Stockton, Whitesburg and New Church. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean MINOR TIDAL FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY * WHAT...Less than one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. The Barnegat Bay at Mantoloking tide gauge is reporting minor flooding as is the gauge in Bay Shore. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flooding is expected to be only localized, and should subside following this evening`s high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive through flooded roadways.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Around one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, bay-side portions of, Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia bay-side portions of, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong northwesterly winds behind a cold front will push water into bay facing portions of the Maryland and Virginia Eastern Shore. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 3.1 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 17/12 PM 2.4 0.3 0.2 3 NONE 18/12 AM 2.3 0.2 0.0 4 NONE 18/01 PM 2.3 0.2 0.0 3 NONE 19/01 AM 2.2 0.1 0.0 3 NONE 19/01 PM 2.4 0.3 0.1 2 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/02 AM 3.3 1.3 1.2 3 NONE 17/03 PM 2.6 0.6 0.6 3 NONE 18/03 AM 2.4 0.4 0.3 2 NONE 18/04 PM 2.4 0.4 0.3 2-3 NONE 19/04 AM 2.2 0.2 0.2 1-2 NONE 19/04 PM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 3.3 1.1 1.3 4 NONE 17/11 AM 2.5 0.3 0.7 3-4 NONE 17/11 PM 2.6 0.4 0.6 3-4 NONE 18/12 PM 2.4 0.2 0.5 3 NONE 19/12 AM 2.5 0.3 0.5 3 NONE 19/01 PM 2.5 0.3 0.5 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 PM 3.2 1.2 1.5 4-5 MINOR 17/08 AM 2.6 0.6 0.9 4 NONE 17/09 PM 2.4 0.4 0.7 4 NONE 18/10 AM 2.3 0.3 0.5 3 NONE 18/10 PM 2.1 0.1 0.4 3 NONE 19/10 AM 2.2 0.2 0.4 2 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 17/06 AM 2.9 0.1 0.4 1 NONE 17/07 PM 3.3 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 18/07 AM 3.1 0.3 0.4 1 NONE 18/07 PM 3.0 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 19/08 AM 3.0 0.2 0.2 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 3.8 2.3 1.1 3-4 NONE 17/11 AM 2.9 1.4 0.3 3 NONE 17/11 PM 2.8 1.3 0.2 4 NONE 18/11 AM 2.9 1.4 0.2 3 NONE 19/12 AM 2.7 1.2 0.1 3 NONE 19/12 PM 2.9 1.4 0.1 2 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 5.2 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 17/07 AM 4.6 0.1 0.2 1 NONE 17/07 PM 4.7 0.2 0.1 1 NONE 18/07 AM 4.8 0.3 0.1 1 NONE 18/08 PM 4.6 0.1 0.0 1 NONE 19/08 AM 5.0 0.5 0.1 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 5.7 1.1 0.5 1 NONE 17/07 AM 4.8 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 17/07 PM 5.5 0.9 0.3 1 NONE 18/08 AM 5.1 0.5 0.2 1 NONE 18/08 PM 5.2 0.6 0.1 1 NONE 19/08 AM 5.5 0.9 0.3 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 4.5 1.5 1.5 3-4 MINOR 17/07 AM 3.6 0.6 0.7 4 NONE 17/07 PM 3.4 0.4 0.4 3 NONE 18/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.4 3 NONE 18/08 PM 3.3 0.3 0.3 3 NONE 19/09 AM 3.6 0.6 0.4 2 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 11:25:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-17 00:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 10 to 12 feet will impact south facing shores of American Samoa. These surfs are generated by long period southerly swells. * TIMING...through Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1125 TAEAO ASO TOANA`I OKETOPA 16 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...E aafia talafatai i saute o Amerika Samoa i galu e 10 i le 12 futu. O nei galu maualuluga na mafua mai i auma mai saute. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/05 AM 1.9 0.2 0.4 1 None 17/05 PM 1.3 -0.4 0.0 1 None 18/06 AM 1.7 0.0 0.2 1 None 18/08 PM 1.4 -0.3 -0.1 1 None 19/07 AM 1.4 -0.3 0.0 1 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/05 PM 3.4 1.7 2.1 1 Minor 17/05 AM 2.1 0.4 0.4 1 None 17/05 PM 1.5 -0.2 0.0 1 None 18/05 AM 1.8 0.1 0.2 0-1 None 18/06 PM 1.4 -0.3 -0.1 1 None 19/06 AM 1.5 -0.2 0.0 0 None
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Around one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, bay-side portions of, Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia bay-side portions of, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong northwesterly winds behind a cold front will push water into bay facing portions of the Maryland and Virginia Eastern Shore. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 3.1 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 17/12 PM 2.4 0.3 0.2 3 NONE 18/12 AM 2.3 0.2 0.0 4 NONE 18/01 PM 2.3 0.2 0.0 3 NONE 19/01 AM 2.2 0.1 0.0 3 NONE 19/01 PM 2.4 0.3 0.1 2 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/02 AM 3.3 1.3 1.2 3 NONE 17/03 PM 2.6 0.6 0.6 3 NONE 18/03 AM 2.4 0.4 0.3 2 NONE 18/04 PM 2.4 0.4 0.3 2-3 NONE 19/04 AM 2.2 0.2 0.2 1-2 NONE 19/04 PM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 3.3 1.1 1.3 4 NONE 17/11 AM 2.5 0.3 0.7 3-4 NONE 17/11 PM 2.6 0.4 0.6 3-4 NONE 18/12 PM 2.4 0.2 0.5 3 NONE 19/12 AM 2.5 0.3 0.5 3 NONE 19/01 PM 2.5 0.3 0.5 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 PM 3.2 1.2 1.5 4-5 MINOR 17/08 AM 2.6 0.6 0.9 4 NONE 17/09 PM 2.4 0.4 0.7 4 NONE 18/10 AM 2.3 0.3 0.5 3 NONE 18/10 PM 2.1 0.1 0.4 3 NONE 19/10 AM 2.2 0.2 0.4 2 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 17/06 AM 2.9 0.1 0.4 1 NONE 17/07 PM 3.3 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 18/07 AM 3.1 0.3 0.4 1 NONE 18/07 PM 3.0 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 19/08 AM 3.0 0.2 0.2 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 3.8 2.3 1.1 3-4 NONE 17/11 AM 2.9 1.4 0.3 3 NONE 17/11 PM 2.8 1.3 0.2 4 NONE 18/11 AM 2.9 1.4 0.2 3 NONE 19/12 AM 2.7 1.2 0.1 3 NONE 19/12 PM 2.9 1.4 0.1 2 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 5.2 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 17/07 AM 4.6 0.1 0.2 1 NONE 17/07 PM 4.7 0.2 0.1 1 NONE 18/07 AM 4.8 0.3 0.1 1 NONE 18/08 PM 4.6 0.1 0.0 1 NONE 19/08 AM 5.0 0.5 0.1 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 5.7 1.1 0.5 1 NONE 17/07 AM 4.8 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 17/07 PM 5.5 0.9 0.3 1 NONE 18/08 AM 5.1 0.5 0.2 1 NONE 18/08 PM 5.2 0.6 0.1 1 NONE 19/08 AM 5.5 0.9 0.3 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 4.5 1.5 1.5 3-4 MINOR 17/07 AM 3.6 0.6 0.7 4 NONE 17/07 PM 3.4 0.4 0.4 3 NONE 18/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.4 3 NONE 18/08 PM 3.3 0.3 0.3 3 NONE 19/09 AM 3.6 0.6 0.4 2 NONE
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 6:12 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 1.8 0.4 1.0 1 None 17/03 PM 1.4 -0.0 0.2 1 None 18/03 AM 1.6 0.2 0.3 0 None 18/04 PM 1.4 -0.0 0.1 0-1 None 19/05 AM 1.4 -0.0 0.1 0 None
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-17 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Elevated Surf on St Lawrence Island Elevated surf with wave runup of 1 to 1.5 feet above the normal high tide line is expected this evening through Sunday evening. A strong low pressure system moving east across the Bering Sea will produce the storm surge along with strong easterly winds around 35 mph gusting near 50 mph by this evening. Winds will turn from the northeast by Sunday morning and slowly diminish in the afternoon. Residents should move boats and other property well above the normal high tide line in advance of the storm. For the latest information go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 11:46:00 Expires: 2021-10-17 13:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 145 PM ChST. * At 1146 AM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.4 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 7:54 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/06 PM 4.2 1.7 2.5 1 Minor 17/07 AM 2.9 0.5 0.7 1 None 17/09 PM 2.3 -0.1 0.1 0-1 None 18/09 AM 2.7 0.3 0.4 0 None 18/09 PM 2.4 -0.0 0.1 0 None 19/10 AM 2.3 -0.1 0.1 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 6:12 PM.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 17:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 730 AM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sandies Creek Near Westhoff affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Sandies Creek Near Westhoff. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.7 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Saturday was 27.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 3.6 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Major lowland flooding from the headwaters southeast of Seguin to the Guadalupe River confluence near Cuero. The flow is over one half mile wide. Livestock are cut off and potentially drowned in low areas of the flood plain. Roads and low bridges near the creek are flooded and impassable. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on 03/15/2007. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sandies Creek Westhoff 21.0 23.7 Sat 7 pm CDT 14.5 8.3 5.0
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Goliad, Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 745 AM CDT. Target Area: Goliad; Karnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge affecting Karnes and Goliad Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Leon Creek - I-35, at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 36.5 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 36.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.4 feet on 06/05/2021. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue San Antonio River Hwy 72 nr Runge 27.0 36.5 Sat 7 pm CDT 30.8 23.3 15.0
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Westchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...WESTERN NEW HAVEN AND NORTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 621 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from New Milford to near Georgetown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. These severe storms will be near Brookfield around 625 PM EDT. Trumbull around 645 PM EDT. Monroe around 650 PM EDT. Southbury around 700 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

