Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Around one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, bay-side portions of, Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia bay-side portions of, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong northwesterly winds behind a cold front will push water into bay facing portions of the Maryland and Virginia Eastern Shore. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 3.1 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 17/12 PM 2.4 0.3 0.2 3 NONE 18/12 AM 2.3 0.2 0.0 4 NONE 18/01 PM 2.3 0.2 0.0 3 NONE 19/01 AM 2.2 0.1 0.0 3 NONE 19/01 PM 2.4 0.3 0.1 2 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/02 AM 3.3 1.3 1.2 3 NONE 17/03 PM 2.6 0.6 0.6 3 NONE 18/03 AM 2.4 0.4 0.3 2 NONE 18/04 PM 2.4 0.4 0.3 2-3 NONE 19/04 AM 2.2 0.2 0.2 1-2 NONE 19/04 PM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 3.3 1.1 1.3 4 NONE 17/11 AM 2.5 0.3 0.7 3-4 NONE 17/11 PM 2.6 0.4 0.6 3-4 NONE 18/12 PM 2.4 0.2 0.5 3 NONE 19/12 AM 2.5 0.3 0.5 3 NONE 19/01 PM 2.5 0.3 0.5 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 PM 3.2 1.2 1.5 4-5 MINOR 17/08 AM 2.6 0.6 0.9 4 NONE 17/09 PM 2.4 0.4 0.7 4 NONE 18/10 AM 2.3 0.3 0.5 3 NONE 18/10 PM 2.1 0.1 0.4 3 NONE 19/10 AM 2.2 0.2 0.4 2 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 17/06 AM 2.9 0.1 0.4 1 NONE 17/07 PM 3.3 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 18/07 AM 3.1 0.3 0.4 1 NONE 18/07 PM 3.0 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 19/08 AM 3.0 0.2 0.2 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 3.8 2.3 1.1 3-4 NONE 17/11 AM 2.9 1.4 0.3 3 NONE 17/11 PM 2.8 1.3 0.2 4 NONE 18/11 AM 2.9 1.4 0.2 3 NONE 19/12 AM 2.7 1.2 0.1 3 NONE 19/12 PM 2.9 1.4 0.1 2 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 5.2 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 17/07 AM 4.6 0.1 0.2 1 NONE 17/07 PM 4.7 0.2 0.1 1 NONE 18/07 AM 4.8 0.3 0.1 1 NONE 18/08 PM 4.6 0.1 0.0 1 NONE 19/08 AM 5.0 0.5 0.1 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 5.7 1.1 0.5 1 NONE 17/07 AM 4.8 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 17/07 PM 5.5 0.9 0.3 1 NONE 18/08 AM 5.1 0.5 0.2 1 NONE 18/08 PM 5.2 0.6 0.1 1 NONE 19/08 AM 5.5 0.9 0.3 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 4.5 1.5 1.5 3-4 MINOR 17/07 AM 3.6 0.6 0.7 4 NONE 17/07 PM 3.4 0.4 0.4 3 NONE 18/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.4 3 NONE 18/08 PM 3.3 0.3 0.3 3 NONE 19/09 AM 3.6 0.6 0.4 2 NONE

