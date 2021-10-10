CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, around two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northampton County Virginia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around two feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Expect dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 7.9 3.3 1.8 2 MODERATE 12/01 AM 6.4 1.8 2.2 2 NONE 12/02 PM 7.3 2.7 1.5 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 5.3 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 PM 6.6 2.0 1.1 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 PM 3.8 1.8 1.8 4 MODERATE 12/03 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/03 PM 3.5 1.5 1.6 2 MODERATE 13/04 AM 2.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE 13/05 PM 3.3 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 5.3 2.3 1.9 2-3 MODERATE 12/02 AM 4.6 1.6 2.0 2 MINOR 12/02 PM 4.8 1.8 1.6 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 3.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE 13/03 PM 4.3 1.3 1.2 1 NONE

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Coos Developing storms will impact portions of northwestern Oxford, west central Franklin and northeastern Coos Counties through 700 PM EDT At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing storms 13 miles east of Pittsburg, or 23 miles northeast of Colebrook, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Coburn Gore, Rangeley, Errol, Dixville, Pittsburg, Dallas Plantation, Clarksville, Upper Cupsuptic, Tim Pond, Davis, Lynchtown, Bowmantown, Lincoln Plantation, Lower Cupsuptic, Stetsontown, Lang, Adamstown, Massachusetts Gore, Seven Ponds and Oxbow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized poor drainage flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northern Connecticut...and western Massachusetts. Target Area: Northern Litchfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Litchfield and southeastern Berkshire Counties through 645 PM EDT At 619 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sheffield, or 8 miles southeast of Great Barrington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Becket, Norfolk, Otis, Canaan, Sandisfield, Ashley Falls, New Marlborough, Monterey, Washington, Tyringham, Sodom, East Sheffield, Hartsville, Konkapot, Wangum Village, Gomorrah, New Boston, North Otis and Montville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-17 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT SUNDAY NORTH AND WEST OF DILLINGHAM * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as 1/2 mile at times. * WHERE...Bristol Bay north and west of Dillingham. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions with slippery roads and lowered visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong front will approach the Southwest coast on Saturday with snow and blowing snow developing by Saturday afternoon. The snow may mix with and change to rain along the coast around mid afternoon Saturday as warmer air works in. The snow and blowing snow is expected to taper off by Sunday morning. Up to 2 inches of snow are possible for Togiak and Dillingham. Expect accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the foothills north and west of Dillingham.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:42:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...WESTERN NEW HAVEN AND NORTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 11:25 AM at South Padre Island.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean MINOR TIDAL FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY * WHAT...Less than one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. The Barnegat Bay at Mantoloking tide gauge is reporting minor flooding as is the gauge in Bay Shore. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flooding is expected to be only localized, and should subside following this evening`s high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive through flooded roadways.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Long, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Long; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Doctortown. * From Sunday evening until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 12.9 feet early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing boat ramps begin to flood. Other low lying properties along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing parking lots flood as well as walkways to docks at the landing. Upper County boat ramp begins to flood. Three hunting and fish camps along the river become isolated and are inundated by flood waters.
LONG COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion#Swimming#Shoreline#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Warning#The High Surf Advisory
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Around one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, bay-side portions of, Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia bay-side portions of, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong northwesterly winds behind a cold front will push water into bay facing portions of the Maryland and Virginia Eastern Shore. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 3.1 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 17/12 PM 2.4 0.3 0.2 3 NONE 18/12 AM 2.3 0.2 0.0 4 NONE 18/01 PM 2.3 0.2 0.0 3 NONE 19/01 AM 2.2 0.1 0.0 3 NONE 19/01 PM 2.4 0.3 0.1 2 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/02 AM 3.3 1.3 1.2 3 NONE 17/03 PM 2.6 0.6 0.6 3 NONE 18/03 AM 2.4 0.4 0.3 2 NONE 18/04 PM 2.4 0.4 0.3 2-3 NONE 19/04 AM 2.2 0.2 0.2 1-2 NONE 19/04 PM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 3.3 1.1 1.3 4 NONE 17/11 AM 2.5 0.3 0.7 3-4 NONE 17/11 PM 2.6 0.4 0.6 3-4 NONE 18/12 PM 2.4 0.2 0.5 3 NONE 19/12 AM 2.5 0.3 0.5 3 NONE 19/01 PM 2.5 0.3 0.5 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 PM 3.2 1.2 1.5 4-5 MINOR 17/08 AM 2.6 0.6 0.9 4 NONE 17/09 PM 2.4 0.4 0.7 4 NONE 18/10 AM 2.3 0.3 0.5 3 NONE 18/10 PM 2.1 0.1 0.4 3 NONE 19/10 AM 2.2 0.2 0.4 2 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 17/06 AM 2.9 0.1 0.4 1 NONE 17/07 PM 3.3 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 18/07 AM 3.1 0.3 0.4 1 NONE 18/07 PM 3.0 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 19/08 AM 3.0 0.2 0.2 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 3.8 2.3 1.1 3-4 NONE 17/11 AM 2.9 1.4 0.3 3 NONE 17/11 PM 2.8 1.3 0.2 4 NONE 18/11 AM 2.9 1.4 0.2 3 NONE 19/12 AM 2.7 1.2 0.1 3 NONE 19/12 PM 2.9 1.4 0.1 2 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 5.2 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 17/07 AM 4.6 0.1 0.2 1 NONE 17/07 PM 4.7 0.2 0.1 1 NONE 18/07 AM 4.8 0.3 0.1 1 NONE 18/08 PM 4.6 0.1 0.0 1 NONE 19/08 AM 5.0 0.5 0.1 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 5.7 1.1 0.5 1 NONE 17/07 AM 4.8 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 17/07 PM 5.5 0.9 0.3 1 NONE 18/08 AM 5.1 0.5 0.2 1 NONE 18/08 PM 5.2 0.6 0.1 1 NONE 19/08 AM 5.5 0.9 0.3 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 4.5 1.5 1.5 3-4 MINOR 17/07 AM 3.6 0.6 0.7 4 NONE 17/07 PM 3.4 0.4 0.4 3 NONE 18/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.4 3 NONE 18/08 PM 3.3 0.3 0.3 3 NONE 19/09 AM 3.6 0.6 0.4 2 NONE
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Westchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER AND BRONX COUNTIES At 544 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dobbs Ferry to Riverdale, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Yonkers, White Plains, Dobbs Ferry, Riverdale, Harrison, Scarsdale, Bronxville, Mount Vernon, Eastchester, Rye Brook, Hastings-on-Hudson, Greenville, Woodlawn, Tuckahoe and Irvington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Goliad...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * From Sunday morning until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 24.5 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will crest near 27.7 feet Monday morning, then begin a slow fall, dropping below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impacts...Minor low land flooding occurs, with water in the lowest areas of Goliad State Park. Livestock below Goliad to the Guadalupe River confluence are cut off, and could drown. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 24.5 Sat 7 pm 27.1 27.0 21.2 10.6 8.3
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 12:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 730 AM CDT. Target Area: Gonzales The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River at Gonzales affecting Gonzales County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River at Gonzales. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.6 feet. * Flood stage is 31.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Saturday was 40.99 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.8 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 34.0 feet, Pastureland northwest of Gonzales between the Guadalupe and San Marcos Rivers is flooded. Lowest areas of the city park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.6 feet on 05/08/1972. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Gonzales 31.0 34.6 Sat 6 pm CDT 19.5 14.4 13.4
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 730 AM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Cuero affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Cuero. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 6:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.9 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CDT Saturday was 34.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Major Flooding. Many homes and structures in the low-lying areas along the Guadalupe River floodplain are threatened. Residents living in the floodplain should be prepared to evacuate. Additional county roads coursing through the floodplain are likely closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.0 feet on 02/06/1992. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Cuero 24.0 34.9 Sat 6 pm CDT 33.6 29.8 15.5
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gonzales by NWS

GONZALES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 20:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer; Saratoga The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Albany County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York South Central Saratoga County in east central New York * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 856 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated periods of moderate to heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Latham, Delmar, Menands, Green Island, Waterford, Wyantskill, Wynantskill, Loudonville, Center Brunswick, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Halfmoon and North Greenbush. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Clogged drains from leaves may cause a partial road closures.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Haven A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...WESTERN NEW HAVEN AND NORTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 621 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from New Milford to near Georgetown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. These severe storms will be near Brookfield around 625 PM EDT. Trumbull around 645 PM EDT. Monroe around 650 PM EDT. Southbury around 700 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Around one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, bay-side portions of, Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia bay-side portions of, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong northwesterly winds behind a cold front will push water into bay facing portions of the Maryland and Virginia Eastern Shore. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 3.1 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 17/12 PM 2.4 0.3 0.2 3 NONE 18/12 AM 2.3 0.2 0.0 4 NONE 18/01 PM 2.3 0.2 0.0 3 NONE 19/01 AM 2.2 0.1 0.0 3 NONE 19/01 PM 2.4 0.3 0.1 2 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/02 AM 3.3 1.3 1.2 3 NONE 17/03 PM 2.6 0.6 0.6 3 NONE 18/03 AM 2.4 0.4 0.3 2 NONE 18/04 PM 2.4 0.4 0.3 2-3 NONE 19/04 AM 2.2 0.2 0.2 1-2 NONE 19/04 PM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 3.3 1.1 1.3 4 NONE 17/11 AM 2.5 0.3 0.7 3-4 NONE 17/11 PM 2.6 0.4 0.6 3-4 NONE 18/12 PM 2.4 0.2 0.5 3 NONE 19/12 AM 2.5 0.3 0.5 3 NONE 19/01 PM 2.5 0.3 0.5 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 PM 3.2 1.2 1.5 4-5 MINOR 17/08 AM 2.6 0.6 0.9 4 NONE 17/09 PM 2.4 0.4 0.7 4 NONE 18/10 AM 2.3 0.3 0.5 3 NONE 18/10 PM 2.1 0.1 0.4 3 NONE 19/10 AM 2.2 0.2 0.4 2 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 17/06 AM 2.9 0.1 0.4 1 NONE 17/07 PM 3.3 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 18/07 AM 3.1 0.3 0.4 1 NONE 18/07 PM 3.0 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 19/08 AM 3.0 0.2 0.2 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 3.8 2.3 1.1 3-4 NONE 17/11 AM 2.9 1.4 0.3 3 NONE 17/11 PM 2.8 1.3 0.2 4 NONE 18/11 AM 2.9 1.4 0.2 3 NONE 19/12 AM 2.7 1.2 0.1 3 NONE 19/12 PM 2.9 1.4 0.1 2 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 5.2 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 17/07 AM 4.6 0.1 0.2 1 NONE 17/07 PM 4.7 0.2 0.1 1 NONE 18/07 AM 4.8 0.3 0.1 1 NONE 18/08 PM 4.6 0.1 0.0 1 NONE 19/08 AM 5.0 0.5 0.1 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 5.7 1.1 0.5 1 NONE 17/07 AM 4.8 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 17/07 PM 5.5 0.9 0.3 1 NONE 18/08 AM 5.1 0.5 0.2 1 NONE 18/08 PM 5.2 0.6 0.1 1 NONE 19/08 AM 5.5 0.9 0.3 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 4.5 1.5 1.5 3-4 MINOR 17/07 AM 3.6 0.6 0.7 4 NONE 17/07 PM 3.4 0.4 0.4 3 NONE 18/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.4 3 NONE 18/08 PM 3.3 0.3 0.3 3 NONE 19/09 AM 3.6 0.6 0.4 2 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 7:54 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/06 PM 4.2 1.7 2.5 1 Minor 17/07 AM 2.9 0.5 0.7 1 None 17/09 PM 2.3 -0.1 0.1 0-1 None 18/09 AM 2.7 0.3 0.4 0 None 18/09 PM 2.4 -0.0 0.1 0 None 19/10 AM 2.3 -0.1 0.1 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

