CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton County, VA

High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, around two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northampton County Virginia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around two feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Expect dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 7.9 3.3 1.8 2 MODERATE 12/01 AM 6.4 1.8 2.2 2 NONE 12/02 PM 7.3 2.7 1.5 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 5.3 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 PM 6.6 2.0 1.1 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 PM 3.8 1.8 1.8 4 MODERATE 12/03 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/03 PM 3.5 1.5 1.6 2 MODERATE 13/04 AM 2.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE 13/05 PM 3.3 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 5.3 2.3 1.9 2-3 MODERATE 12/02 AM 4.6 1.6 2.0 2 MINOR 12/02 PM 4.8 1.8 1.6 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 3.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE 13/03 PM 4.3 1.3 1.2 1 NONE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Coos Developing storms will impact portions of northwestern Oxford, west central Franklin and northeastern Coos Counties through 700 PM EDT At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing storms 13 miles east of Pittsburg, or 23 miles northeast of Colebrook, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Coburn Gore, Rangeley, Errol, Dixville, Pittsburg, Dallas Plantation, Clarksville, Upper Cupsuptic, Tim Pond, Davis, Lynchtown, Bowmantown, Lincoln Plantation, Lower Cupsuptic, Stetsontown, Lang, Adamstown, Massachusetts Gore, Seven Ponds and Oxbow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized poor drainage flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northern Connecticut...and western Massachusetts. Target Area: Northern Litchfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Litchfield and southeastern Berkshire Counties through 645 PM EDT At 619 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sheffield, or 8 miles southeast of Great Barrington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Becket, Norfolk, Otis, Canaan, Sandisfield, Ashley Falls, New Marlborough, Monterey, Washington, Tyringham, Sodom, East Sheffield, Hartsville, Konkapot, Wangum Village, Gomorrah, New Boston, North Otis and Montville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-17 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT SUNDAY NORTH AND WEST OF DILLINGHAM * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as 1/2 mile at times. * WHERE...Bristol Bay north and west of Dillingham. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions with slippery roads and lowered visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong front will approach the Southwest coast on Saturday with snow and blowing snow developing by Saturday afternoon. The snow may mix with and change to rain along the coast around mid afternoon Saturday as warmer air works in. The snow and blowing snow is expected to taper off by Sunday morning. Up to 2 inches of snow are possible for Togiak and Dillingham. Expect accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the foothills north and west of Dillingham.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:42:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...WESTERN NEW HAVEN AND NORTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Cars
County
Northampton County, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 7:54 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/06 PM 4.2 1.7 2.5 1 Minor 17/07 AM 2.9 0.5 0.7 1 None 17/09 PM 2.3 -0.1 0.1 0-1 None 18/09 AM 2.7 0.3 0.4 0 None 18/09 PM 2.4 -0.0 0.1 0 None 19/10 AM 2.3 -0.1 0.1 0 None
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-17 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT SUNDAY FOR THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA COAST NORTH OF KIPNUK * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds 30 mph gusting as high as 50 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as one half mile at times. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta coast north of Kipnuk. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions and lowered visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong front will approach the Southwest coast on Saturday with snow and blowing snow developing by Saturday afternoon. The snow may mix with or change to rain around mid afternoon Saturday as warmer air works in before changing back to all snow by Saturday evening. The snow and blowing snow are expected to taper off by Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 1.8 0.4 1.0 1 None 17/03 PM 1.4 -0.0 0.2 1 None 18/03 AM 1.6 0.2 0.3 0 None 18/04 PM 1.4 -0.0 0.1 0-1 None 19/05 AM 1.4 -0.0 0.1 0 None
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/05 AM 1.9 0.2 0.4 1 None 17/05 PM 1.3 -0.4 0.0 1 None 18/06 AM 1.7 0.0 0.2 1 None 18/08 PM 1.4 -0.3 -0.1 1 None 19/07 AM 1.4 -0.3 0.0 1 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/05 PM 3.4 1.7 2.1 1 Minor 17/05 AM 2.1 0.4 0.4 1 None 17/05 PM 1.5 -0.2 0.0 1 None 18/05 AM 1.8 0.1 0.2 0-1 None 18/06 PM 1.4 -0.3 -0.1 1 None 19/06 AM 1.5 -0.2 0.0 0 None
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Erosion#The High Surf Advisory
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 12:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 730 AM CDT. Target Area: Gonzales The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River at Gonzales affecting Gonzales County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River at Gonzales. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.6 feet. * Flood stage is 31.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Saturday was 40.99 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.8 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 34.0 feet, Pastureland northwest of Gonzales between the Guadalupe and San Marcos Rivers is flooded. Lowest areas of the city park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.6 feet on 05/08/1972. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Gonzales 31.0 34.6 Sat 6 pm CDT 19.5 14.4 13.4
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 12:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 730 AM CDT. Target Area: Gonzales The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River at Gonzales affecting Gonzales County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River at Gonzales. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.6 feet. * Flood stage is 31.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Saturday was 40.99 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.8 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 34.0 feet, Pastureland northwest of Gonzales between the Guadalupe and San Marcos Rivers is flooded. Lowest areas of the city park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.6 feet on 05/08/1972. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Gonzales 31.0 34.6 Sat 6 pm CDT 19.5 14.4 13.4
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 11:25:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-17 00:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 10 to 12 feet will impact south facing shores of American Samoa. These surfs are generated by long period southerly swells. * TIMING...through Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1125 TAEAO ASO TOANA`I OKETOPA 16 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...E aafia talafatai i saute o Amerika Samoa i galu e 10 i le 12 futu. O nei galu maualuluga na mafua mai i auma mai saute. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 6:12 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 730 AM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Cuero affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Cuero. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 6:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.9 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CDT Saturday was 34.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Major Flooding. Many homes and structures in the low-lying areas along the Guadalupe River floodplain are threatened. Residents living in the floodplain should be prepared to evacuate. Additional county roads coursing through the floodplain are likely closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.0 feet on 02/06/1992. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Cuero 24.0 34.9 Sat 6 pm CDT 33.6 29.8 15.5
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Westchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER AND BRONX COUNTIES At 544 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dobbs Ferry to Riverdale, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Yonkers, White Plains, Dobbs Ferry, Riverdale, Harrison, Scarsdale, Bronxville, Mount Vernon, Eastchester, Rye Brook, Hastings-on-Hudson, Greenville, Woodlawn, Tuckahoe and Irvington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 11:46:00 Expires: 2021-10-17 13:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 145 PM ChST. * At 1146 AM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.4 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 23:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...North winds 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 ft. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Haven A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...WESTERN NEW HAVEN AND NORTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 621 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from New Milford to near Georgetown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. These severe storms will be near Brookfield around 625 PM EDT. Trumbull around 645 PM EDT. Monroe around 650 PM EDT. Southbury around 700 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Worcester and northern Accomack Counties through 630 PM EDT At 601 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Pocomoke to 8 miles south of Pocomoke City to 7 miles east of Parksley. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pocomoke City, Snow Hill, West Pocomoke, Horntown, Boxiron, Goodwill, Public Landing, Greenbackville, Wallops Island, Temperanceville, Oak Hall, Cedartown, Mount Wesley, Assawoman, Atlantic, Girdletree, Stockton, Whitesburg and New Church. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Goliad, Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 745 AM CDT. Target Area: Goliad; Karnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge affecting Karnes and Goliad Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Leon Creek - I-35, at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 36.5 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 36.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.4 feet on 06/05/2021. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue San Antonio River Hwy 72 nr Runge 27.0 36.5 Sat 7 pm CDT 30.8 23.3 15.0
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy