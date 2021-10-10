Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect one to two feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding, and may result in a few road closures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/01 AM 6.6 2.0 2.4 1 NONE 12/02 PM 7.6 3.0 1.8 1 MODERATE 13/03 AM 5.6 1.0 1.6 1 NONE 13/03 PM 6.9 2.3 1.4 1 NONE 14/04 AM 5.2 0.6 1.3 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 PM 3.6 1.6 1.6 4 MODERATE 12/03 AM 3.4 1.4 1.9 3 MINOR 12/03 PM 3.6 1.6 1.7 2 MODERATE 13/04 AM 3.1 1.1 1.6 2 MINOR 13/05 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 1 MINOR 14/05 AM 3.0 1.0 1.5 1 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 PM 4.8 1.8 1.9 2-3 MINOR 12/02 AM 4.6 1.6 2.0 3 MINOR 12/02 PM 4.8 1.8 1.6 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 3.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE 13/03 PM 4.3 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 14/04 AM 3.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE