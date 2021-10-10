CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton County, VA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect one to two feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding, and may result in a few road closures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/01 AM 6.6 2.0 2.4 1 NONE 12/02 PM 7.6 3.0 1.8 1 MODERATE 13/03 AM 5.6 1.0 1.6 1 NONE 13/03 PM 6.9 2.3 1.4 1 NONE 14/04 AM 5.2 0.6 1.3 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 PM 3.6 1.6 1.6 4 MODERATE 12/03 AM 3.4 1.4 1.9 3 MINOR 12/03 PM 3.6 1.6 1.7 2 MODERATE 13/04 AM 3.1 1.1 1.6 2 MINOR 13/05 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 1 MINOR 14/05 AM 3.0 1.0 1.5 1 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 PM 4.8 1.8 1.9 2-3 MINOR 12/02 AM 4.6 1.6 2.0 3 MINOR 12/02 PM 4.8 1.8 1.6 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 3.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE 13/03 PM 4.3 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 14/04 AM 3.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Lawns#Shoreline#Tidal#Beach Hazards Statement#Coastal Flood Advisory#The High Surf Advisory
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy