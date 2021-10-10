CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Loveland City Council, Ward III: Penn Street

By Max Levy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional background: Entrepreneur, business owner, special education teacher, development and outreach director for local nonprofits, talent relations specialist (Denver, Sundance, and Telluride film festivals), full-contact self-defense instructor, independent living skills instructor, international leadership trainer, Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, public speaker, lobbyist for the National Federation of the Blind and accessible emergency and disaster preparedness consultant.

