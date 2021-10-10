3 stats that show Bills & Chiefs have been class of AFC, neck-and-neck over past 20-plus games

Sunday Night Football. Bills at Chiefs. A big regular season matchup in Week 5. Here are my three keys to the game for the Bills, plus notes and stats. The Bills averaged 31.3 points per game last season, but in the two games they played against the Chiefs, including the AFC Championshp, they scored 17 and 24 points. Things need to be different Sunday night, especially since the Chiefs are currently giving up the second most points in the NFL at 31.3 per game. If the Bills can’t get their high-powered offense into the end zone more often in this one, we’ll be wondering when - and if - they will ever be able to.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO