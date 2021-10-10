CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Columbus Day Conflict Challenges Democrats Running In State Senate Special Election

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two Democratic candidates vying for a senate seat representing one of the largest populations of Italian Americans in Massachusetts agree the City of Boston shouldn't have unilaterally renamed Columbus Day. But neither has a clear solution for how to solve a conflict that could become a headache for the next senator representing the North End, East Boston, Revere and surrounding towns.

Ruth Ann Hendricks
6d ago

Janey is trouble, who , as ACTING Mayor, does NOT have the power/ right to do alot of the things she is doing to stir up trouble and turn Boston into a battle zone. People are fed up. Fed up with Janey,, fed up with the politicians that are NOT doing anything to help defuse the anger from their constituents! An ACTING Mayor's function is to ONLY take action if there is an URGENT matter. THIS action was not considered URGENT! This was an action that should NOT have been done in this manner and without the area's reps and citizens being told or having a say. Janey has put herself on a throne and causes alot of disruptive trouble.

