Four inmates at the Darlington County jail have been charged with various offenses – including arson – after an inmate got out of his cell and incited a disturbance Sept. 24, officials said. Sean D. James has been charged with attempting to escape, inciting prisoners to riot and carrying or concealing a weapon (a broken mop handle). Dontrelle Huff has been charged with inciting a riot and arson (setting fire to paper using an overhead light in his cell). Dabry James is charged with possessing contraband, two counts of possessing contraband in another incident, assaulting a police officer and arson (setting a jail uniform and a blanket on fire). Cody Dean Springs is charged with participating in a riot and arson (setting his spare jumpsuit on fire). Maj. David Young of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office told news media there was no “riot” at the jail; he said that is the way state law is phrased, so the charge must read as inciting or participating in a riot. He indicated that James was angry about the court system when he began the disturbance.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO