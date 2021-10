Reading, writing and racism: The Ohio State Board of Education repealed its anti-racism and equity resolution that it passed after George Floyd’s death, replacing it with a statement that acknowledges there are racial gaps in student achievement, along with gaps having to do with poverty and other issues. The statement also prohibits teaching topics that “seek to divide” or ascribe “collective guilt, moral deficiency, or racial bias, to a whole race or group of people.” A school board member who voted against the measure says it ignores disaggregated data showing wider gaps of Black students than poor whites, Laura Hancock reports.

