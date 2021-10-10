CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Minnesota bar; 3 arrested

By Daniel Uria
 6 days ago
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Three people were arrested after a shootout in Minnesota early Sunday morning that left one person dead and 14 injured.

A 33-year-old, 29-year-old and 32-year-old who are currently hospitalized with injuries sustained during the shootout at Seventh Street Truck Park bar in St. Paul were arrested, Police Chief Todd Axtell said.

He added that once they are discharged, the three men "who were involved in this morning's homicide," will be booked into Ramsey County Jail where they will await possible charges.

Axtell added that a woman in her 20s was killed and 14 other people were hospitalized but all of them are expected to survive.

"I can only describe it as hellish," said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders. "I think about the young woman who died. One minute she's having a good time, the next minute she's lying in her friends' arms who are trying to save her life and she didn't make it. I can't think of anything worse."

Police are investigating the shooting, saying that preliminary information indicated there were several shooters. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the community was "devastated" by news of the shooting in a statement posted to Twitter.

"As our Saint Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever," Carter wrote. "We will never accept violence in our community."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz described the shooting as "horrific."

"Minnesota is keeping in our hearts the family of the young woman killed and the 14 others injured, and the St. Paul neighborhood reeling from this senseless gun violence," he said. "We're working in close coordination with local law enforcement as they apprehend those responsible."

