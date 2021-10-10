CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Josh Turner’s King Size Manger is Available Now

By jwills
catcountry96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Turner‘s first Christmas album, King Size Manger is available now!. Josh shares the story behind the title, “Naming the album King Size Manger was kind of an easy thing because I looked at every other option. As for song titles, and I had even delved into lyrics within certain songs to see if maybe there was something that stood out, and King Size Manger just made the most sense to me, because it was an idea that came to me… I don’t know if anything specific really inspired it. I just I got to thinking about how there’s different sized mattresses that people sleep on, and I guess when I thought about a king-sized mattress, it got me thinking about Jesus being in a manger, like didn’t matter what the actual physical size was like. It was, you know, the right size for a king.”

www.catcountry96.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksal.com

Josh Turner Stiefel Show Postponed

A concert scheduled for Friday night at the Stiefel Theater in Salina has been postponed. According to the venue, due to unforeseen circumstances the Josh Turner show which was scheduled for Friday, October 8th, will be moved to March 25th, 2022 at 8pm. All tickets will automatically transfer to the...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Josh Turner concert in Stiefel Theatre moving to March

The Josh Turner concert in Salina's Stiefel Theatre is moving to March. In a statement released this afternoon, Jane Gates, Stiefel executive director, wrote, "Due to unforeseen circumstances the Josh Turner show at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina tomorrow night - Friday, Oct. 8 will be moved to March 25, 2022 at 8pm. All tickets will automatically transfer to the new date. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience."
SALINA, KS
catcountry96.com

Cody Johnson’s Double Album, Human, is Available Now

Cody Johnson‘s new project, Human – The Double Album, is available now. Human – the Double Album is the result of all the downtime Cody had during the quarantine shutdown. Cody shares that he had more time to work on his music than he had in years, “During the year 2020, I had the opportunity to really spend more time focusing on a good pile of songs that all complemented each other. By the time we were through there was 18 so we had the idea to make a double album not only did I have the opportunity the first opportunity in my life to spend the most time on the album had the most time picking songs it’s the first time I’ve ever recorded a piece this big.”
MUSIC
Mahoning Matters

Josh Turner bringing country sound to Packard Music Hall

WARREN — Country music artist Josh Turner will perform at Packard Music Hall at 8 p.m. April 21, 2022. Tickets, ranging in price from $37.75 to $77.75, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the Packard Music Hall Box Office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW. Presale tickets will be available here from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Use password PACKARD.
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
heraldcourier.com

SHORT TAKES: Josh Turner rides the long black train to Bristol’s Paramount on Oct. 15

There’s a long black train that seems to carry Josh Turner’s canyon-deep baritone to victory. A voice for the ages, hear Turner when he returns to Bristol. He’ll make his Paramount debut on Friday, Oct. 15. More than four years after the “Long Black Train” country singer wowed a Viking Hall crowd, his much-ballyhooed return accompanies Turner’s new Christmas album.
BRISTOL, TN
catcountry96.com

Reba McEntire’s Revived Remixed Revisited Box Set is Available Now

Reba McEntire‘s brand new box set, Revived Remixed Revisited, is available now. Reba shares the story behind her new triple collection of songs, “Well, Revived Remixed Revisited is a sort of reimagined collection of some of my biggest songs, which is exciting for me and hopefully the fans too.”. Breaking...
THEATER & DANCE
catcountry96.com

Chris Young Played the Opry with Keith Whitley’s Guitar 10 Years Ago Today

Chris Young is not the kind of guy to make extravagant purchases, but 10 years ago, an item came up for sale that he couldn’t resist. Keith Whitley was one of Chris’ musical heroes – Keith tragically died in 1989 – so, in 2011 when one of Whitley’s guitars came up for sale, Chris knew he had to have it.
MUSIC
catcountry96.com

Leah Turner’s Lost In Translation EP – Available Now

Lean Turner‘s new EP, Lost In Translation is out now!. Talking about her new project, Leah says, “My EP, Lost in Translation, It’s here , it’s out and I am so proud!!! Not only to be a woman in country music, pero(but) a Latina woman in country music. If we look at the heart, let vibes be felt and chemistry talk, NOTHING will get Lost In Translation”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhonda Vincent
Person
Jesus
Person
Josh Turner
Person
Jake Shimabukuro
Classic Rock Q107

Paul McCartney’s Deal With John Lennon Kept George Harrison ‘Out’

Paul McCartney reflected on what he’d taken from Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary, saying it offered him a new perspective on John Lennon. The three-part work is built from material recorded as the band worked on its final studio project before splitting in 1970. George Harrison temporarily quit during the sessions, as his frustration about being overlooked as a songwriter boiled over. The moments are detailed in the documentary.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manger#Heart And Soul#Christmas Carol
Guitar Player

Four Reasons Danny Gatton Remains a Guitar Legend

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1945, Daniel Wood Gatton Jr. began playing guitar at age nine, inspired by players like Les Paul and Hank Garland. Bringing dazzling virtuoso technique to down-home styles, Gatton distilled blues, rockabilly and country into a twanging brew he called “redneck jazz.”. Here are four reasons...
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Keith Tippett’s last performance available on disc – and now on video

Keith Tippett’s very last performance was a duo set with Matthew Bourne on 12 Oct 2019, at Union Chapel in London. It is available as part of a two-CD set or as a download from Discus Music. Daylight Music, who produced the concert, has just made a video of the live performance available on their YouTube channel. (LINKS BELOW)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
catcountry96.com

Darius Rucker’s Finds His New Calling With a Masterpiece

Darius Rucker‘s song “My Masterpiece” name checks the famous artist Pablo Picasso, so Darius broke out the paint brush to make his own masterpiece…he shared the results on social media. Here’s Darius Rucker’s other musical work of art – “My Masterpiece.”. Photo Courtesy of Darius Rucker & UMG Nashville.
MUSIC
catcountry96.com

Old Dominion’s Time, Tequila, & Therapy is Available Now

Old Dominion‘s new album, Time, Tequila & Therapy is available now. Old Dominion’s lead singer Matthew Ramsey shares the story of how the guys ended up getting out of Nashville last year to see what they could come up with music wise…never intending to create a whole album, “Our new album ‘Time, Tequila, and Therapy’ was written and recorded all in a three week span in Asheville, North Carolina during the height of the pandemic lockdown. We decided to create our own little Old Dominion bubble, go out there with no plan, no songs whatsoever and just see what we can do in the moment. So we really didn’t really put much pressure on ourselves to make a whole album we were aiming for, hopefully four or five good songs, but we wound up making a whole album. It was really a dream scenario.”
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Paige King Johnson Releases New Single “Baby Don’t” Available Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson exudes confidence with the release of her latest single, “Baby Don’t,” distributed by BFD/The Orchard – a subsidiary of Sony Music – which specializes in media distribution, marketing, and sales. Johnson’s strong vocals soar on this lively tune, as the lyrics are both charming and assertive. She sings of a feeling some of us are all too familiar with, knowing we are on the brink of falling in love quickly with every little thing they do drawing us closer. Johnson brings the energy and attitude to the release of this relatable song that will have listeners singing along to every word. “Baby Don’t” is now included in TIDAL’s Rising: Country playlist and was premiered by Wide Open Country and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy