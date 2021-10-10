Josh Turner’s King Size Manger is Available Now

Josh Turner‘s first Christmas album, King Size Manger is available now!. Josh shares the story behind the title, “Naming the album King Size Manger was kind of an easy thing because I looked at every other option. As for song titles, and I had even delved into lyrics within certain songs to see if maybe there was something that stood out, and King Size Manger just made the most sense to me, because it was an idea that came to me… I don’t know if anything specific really inspired it. I just I got to thinking about how there’s different sized mattresses that people sleep on, and I guess when I thought about a king-sized mattress, it got me thinking about Jesus being in a manger, like didn’t matter what the actual physical size was like. It was, you know, the right size for a king.”