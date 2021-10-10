CFB Overreactions: 2021 needs a 12-team playoff; Michigan State a national threat

STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 5 Alabama defeated Mississippi State, 49-9, on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. Shortly after the road win over the Bulldogs, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 6-1. “I was really, really proud of the way our players competed in the game. We certainly needed to respond, and I think the players responded the right way. We played a 60-minute game, sort of dominated the game the way we’d like to play. I think it’s the way you wanna play on the road, it’s the way you control the crowd and I thought our guys did a really, really good job of that. We had a good week this week. There was good preparation, good focus. I think the big thing that I told our players after the game, you don’t wanna forget how you felt last week because you responded the right way. So let’s make sure we continue to build on what we just did. We’ve got a lot of tough games coming up, so we wanna focus on improvement.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO