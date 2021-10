HOUSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox got a double order of grand salami in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros. J.D. Martinez launched a grand slam in the top of the first, and then Rafael Devers followed with another slam in the top of the second in Boston’s 9-5 win. Boston not only evened the ALCS at a game apiece on Saturday night, but those big swings made some MLB history. The 2021 Red Sox became the first team to hit two grand slams in the same postseason game. Impressive, considering the Red Sox only needed two innings to accomplish...

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO