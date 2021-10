Barkley (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants appear to be increasingly comfortable with the health of Barkley's surgically-repaired right knee; he hadn't been a full participant in any of the team's three other Thursday practices since the season started (New York played a Thursday night game Week 2). The team's confidence in Barkley has been evident in his increasing workload, as he's gone from playing 47 percent of the offensive snaps Week 1 to a season-high 88 percent in the Week 4 win in New Orleans. Now that Barkley is back to handling a normal snap load, fantasy managers don't have to think too hard about whether to include him in weekly lineups.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO