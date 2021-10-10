CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Patriots Stars Tear Into Jon Gruden For ‘Racist’ Comments In Leaked Emails

By Logan Mullen
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jon Gruden is deservedly drawing the ire of many far and wide for comments in emails that have since been leaked. A series of emails from Gruden in 2011 were revealed this past week, among them one that had the now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach taking aim at the Players’ Association head DeMaurice Smith. In comments that in any context are racist, Gruden wrote that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires (sic).”

nesn.com

Comments / 40

The Brand Nubian
4d ago

To all the people defending John you my be eating your words because they say he has more E mails worse than that.But like usual you are quick to blame black people for his firing.We didn't hire him and we didn't fire him his white bosses did.Then you deflect like you always do talking about George Floyd.What does a blackman killed by the police have too do with John Gruden .The one thing Gruden didn't do during his press conference was apologize.He double down on I'm not a racist well there's plenty more E mails coming out to decide if you are.

Reply(2)
5
Johnny Eagle
6d ago

I’m sure Jon Gruden wished he hadn’t said what he said. The article speaks of moving forward. Since that time the words were spoken maybe Jon Gruden has moved forward. What’s said is said. There’s no do overs. You make a mistake and hopefully you learn. I’ve not heard of any incidents of late that you would consider him racist in his daily life. Yet you’re going to bring up a past incident and fry him for it. If you’re interested in going forward how about starting now.

Reply(4)
6
Rueban
5d ago

He apologized, I’m tired of the media character assassinating white people. It seems to be war on white men!! Tell me how this brings people together!!!

Reply(12)
4
