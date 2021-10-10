Dolphins' Adam Shaheen: Questionable to return

Parker (shoulder/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports. Parker was a limited participant in practice from Wednesday through Friday, first due to a shoulder injury before a sore hamstring cropped up later in the week. It's unclear which of the two injuries is bothering Parker the most at this juncture, but head coach Brian Flores hinted that the wideout could be headed for a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. If Parker doesn't make enough progress to get the green light to play Sunday, Jaylen Waddle would likely be locked in as the team's clear top wideout, given that Will Fuller (finger) moved to injured reserve earlier this week.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO