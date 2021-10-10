CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins' Adam Shaheen: Questionable to return

 6 days ago

Shaheen (knee) is questionable to return Sunday against Tampa Bay. Shaheen picked up the injury in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to action Sunday. If he can't get back on the field, Cethan Carter would be in line to see additional snaps.

Adam Shaheen
#Dolphins#American Football
