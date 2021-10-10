Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suits up Sunday

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line will still be down some big bodies on Sunday, but the team should get at least one of its starting linemen back against the Cowboys. Left guard Mike Onwenu was activated from the COVID-19 list and was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Onwenu and left tackle Isaiah Wynn both landed on the COVID list last week, leaving the line extremely shorthanded against the Texans in Week 5. There has been no update on Wynn so far in Week 6, so his availability is unlikely against the Cowboys this weekend. Elsewhere along the line, right guard...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO