NFL

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suits up Sunday

 6 days ago

Elliott (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Elliott logged limited practices Thursday and Friday and was officially listed as questionable by the Cowboys, but he's in uniform Sunday and in line to continue to pace the team's ground game, while Tony Pollard works in a complementary role. In Dallas' Week 4 win over Carolina, Elliot recorded a season-high 20 rushing attempts for 143 yards and a TD.

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
Ezekiel Elliott
NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
Jerry Jones provides additional context for Ezekiel Elliott's play

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is never shy to speak up on situations involving his players. And this week was no different. In an interview on 105.3 The Fan, he spoke about running back Ezekiel Elliott and provided more context on his star back performance. Elliott has been the focal...
Cowboys
Cowboys News: Elliott, Cooper on final injury report; Aikman fires up Giants

There are some big names on the Cowboys’ final injury report heading into their Week 5 game versus the Giants, but head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t treating it like a big deal. He says his stars will be ready to go on Sunday. The Giants, meanwhile, will be without some of their top talent, and the New York players who are left got a little extra motivation this week… from Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, of all people. We’ll crunch the numbers to preview a winner and go inside a few of the minor plotlines for the NFC East showdown.
MAQB: Don't Count Out Ezekiel Elliott Just Yet

We’ve got a lot to get to here, with a quarter (or so) of the season in the books …. • I’m not sure why people were so quick to write their Zeke Elliott eulogies, but here we are now, four weeks into the season, and Elliott’s numbers: 64 carries, 342 yards, 4 TDs, and a 5.3-yards per carry average. Which projects to a 267-carry, 1,464-yard, 16-TD season that would rank with his best as a pro. And that’s saying something for a versatile, 230-pound back who’s been the best at his position over his six years in the league.
Offensive Linemen Mike Onwenu, Shaq Mason Return To Patriots Practice On Thursday

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line will still be down some big bodies on Sunday, but the team should get at least one of its starting linemen back against the Cowboys. Left guard Mike Onwenu was activated from the COVID-19 list and was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Onwenu and left tackle Isaiah Wynn both landed on the COVID list last week, leaving the line extremely shorthanded against the Texans in Week 5. There has been no update on Wynn so far in Week 6, so his availability is unlikely against the Cowboys this weekend. Elsewhere along the line, right guard...
Jerry Jones Has Telling Admission On Ezekiel Elliott’s Season

Countless analysts and fans questioned Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing performance in the team’s season opener. Well, it’s safe to say that was an overreaction. Since Week 1 of the regular season, Elliott has arguably been the best running back in the NFL. This past...
Grading the Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott set the tone for Dallas vs. Panthers’ NFL-best run defense

Here are Jean-Jacques Taylor’s grades from the Cowboys’ 36-28 win over Carolina at AT&T Stadium. Ezekiel Elliott set the tone with hard, physical running early and the offensive line dominated Carolina’s defensive front. Elliott had his longest run (47 yards) since 2016 and he surpassed the 100-yard mark for the first time this season with 143 yards on 20 carries. Dallas rushed for 245 yards against a team that had been allowing 45 yards per game.
WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott has longest run since rookie year

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - Coming into Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium, the Carolina Panthers had the best run defense in the league, allowing just 45 yards rushing through three games. But that didn't stop Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard from running all over them. Elliott broke off a 47-yard...
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott’s Performance Today

It appears that talk of Ezekiel Elliott’s demise was greatly exaggerated, as the Dallas Cowboys running back is putting on a show on Sunday. Elliott and the Cowboys are leading the undefeated Carolina Panthers, 26-14, midway through the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. Dallas’ No. 1 running back is having...
Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update: Should you start him or Tony Pollard on Sunday?

After a disappointing start to the 2021 season, Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has turned it around as the offense emphasized running the ball. Yet, injuries could slow down his momentum and lead to an increased role for Tony Pollard in Week 5. Should fantasy football managers be concerned over Elliott’s injury status with a looming matchup against the New York Giants on the horizon? If so, who is a better starting fantasy option this week between Zeke and Pollard?
NFL

