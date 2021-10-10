Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suits up Sunday
Elliott (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Elliott logged limited practices Thursday and Friday and was officially listed as questionable by the Cowboys, but he's in uniform Sunday and in line to continue to pace the team's ground game, while Tony Pollard works in a complementary role. In Dallas' Week 4 win over Carolina, Elliot recorded a season-high 20 rushing attempts for 143 yards and a TD.www.cbssports.com
