Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Listed as active Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys came out of halftime probably a bit frustrated with how the first half went down. The club didn’t look their sharpest and despite scoring twice, found themselves down to a team they had outgained and sacked three times. The second-half kickoff went to the Carolina Panthers, leading 14-13, but a strong stand by the defense led to a missed 54-yard field goal and prime field position for Dak Prescott and the offense.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO