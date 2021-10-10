CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Listed as active Sunday

Cooper (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. After logging limited practices Thursday and Friday, Cooper headed into the weekend listed as questionable with a hamstring issue. He'll give it a go Sunday against the 1-3 Giants and, assuming no setbacks, should continue to head Dallas' wideout corps alongside CeeDee Lamb. Through four games, it's an assignment that has resulted in Cooper bringing in 22 of his 29 targets for 258 yards and three TDs.

