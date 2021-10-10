Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Suiting up Week 5
Edmonds (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the 49ers. Edmonds didn't get on the practice field until Friday, when his reps were limited. At the time, coach Kliff Kingsbury called Edmonds a game-time decision, but the fourth-year running back seemingly has progressed enough to play through his shoulder injury. With Edmonds in the lineup Week 5, the Cardinals likely will utilize the same 1A and 1B backfield situation (Edmonds and James Conner) as the first four games of the campaign.www.cbssports.com
