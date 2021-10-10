Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Suiting up Week 5

Week 4 was, at the very least, another data point for those of us trying to figure out exactly what the new normal in the NFL was. And, for the most part, at running back, that centers around two-back backfields. Heading into Monday Night Football, Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry, and Najee Harris are the only three running backs to account for more than 62% of their team's total rush attempts.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO