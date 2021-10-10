CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Suiting up Week 5

 6 days ago

Edmonds (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the 49ers. Edmonds didn't get on the practice field until Friday, when his reps were limited. At the time, coach Kliff Kingsbury called Edmonds a game-time decision, but the fourth-year running back seemingly has progressed enough to play through his shoulder injury. With Edmonds in the lineup Week 5, the Cardinals likely will utilize the same 1A and 1B backfield situation (Edmonds and James Conner) as the first four games of the campaign.

The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins' status for the Arizona Cardinals' Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon's game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz's Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don't be surprised if Sunday's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Start Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner and Chase Edmonds

Week 4 was, at the very least, another data point for those of us trying to figure out exactly what the new normal in the NFL was. And, for the most part, at running back, that centers around two-back backfields. Heading into Monday Night Football, Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry, and Najee Harris are the only three running backs to account for more than 62% of their team's total rush attempts.
NFL
Washington Post

Cardinals stay perfect, knock off Rams; Giants, Jets pick up first wins in busy NFL Week 4

A Las Vegas Raiders win Monday night is all that stands between the Arizona Cardinals and coveted status as the NFL's lone unbeaten squad, after Kyler Murray and Co. went to Los Angeles Sunday and knocked off the previously 3-0 Rams. Earlier in a busy Week 4 slate, the Carolina Panthers were served their first loss by the Dallas Cowboys, and the Denver Broncos later fell to 3-1 at the hands of the visiting Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
SportsGrid

Chase Edmonds Expected to Play Sunday vs.49ers

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is expected to play in a Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1447121370249322505. Edmonds appeared questionable ahead of the Cardinals' matchup with the 49ers because of a shoulder injury. Barring any setback in pregame, warmups should see a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Will play Week 4

Pugh (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams. After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, Pugh was a full participant Friday and will be active for Week 4. The 31-year-old offensive guard will have his hands full trying to slow down Aaron Donald.
NFL
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles trade TE Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, the teams announced Friday. Arizona is acquiring Ertz with the idea of making him a featured part of its offense, and Ertz...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams vs. Cardinals: Week 4 Prediction Picks

The Los Angeles Rams have won each of the last eight meetings between them and the Arizona Cardinals. But will the Rams' recent success continue as the unbeaten Cardinals come into L.A. playing their best stretch of football in recent years?. The Rams offense has been clicking on all cylinders...
NFL
USA Today

Best photos from Rams-Cardinals in Week 4

In the season's first matchup between NFC West foes on Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals beat up on the Los Angeles Rams to remain unbeaten. Arizona blew out the Rams 37-20 at SoFi Stadium, handing Los Angeles its first loss of the year. It was smooth sailing for the Rams...
NFL
USA Today

5 burning questions for Rams-Cardinals in Week 4

Week 4 marks the first NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, an important game for two undefeated teams vying for first place in the division. It also pits two MVP candidates, Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray, against each other in the first of two meetings this season.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers open up as 5.5-point underdogs on the road against the Cardinals for Week 5

We haven't turned the page on Week 4 yet. But, thanks to a new partnership with Draft Kings, we'll be releasing opening odds every Monday for the next 49ers game. The 49ers are 5.5-point underdogs to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. The total on the game is 51.5. Vegas releases lookahead lines before the start of the NFL season. A month ago, the 49ers were one-point favorites against Arizona.
NFL

