Thunderbolt eGPU Bundles With AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT By Manufacturer Sonnet Technologies
Sonnet Technologies launches product bundles shipped with the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU included, as well as select Thunderbolt expansion solutions for both desktop and rack servers from the company's DuoModo and eGPU Breakaway Box series. With expansive configurable solutions and easy setup, the Sonet DuoModo line saves space while allowing for connection of GPU cards to their Intel-based Apple Mac mini system and laptops and desktops for both Mac and Windows that do not offer expansion card slots that only require a single Thunderbolt connection. The eGPU Breakaway Box, in both 750 and 750ex models, are individually-contained Thunderbolt to eGPU card systems.wccftech.com
Comments / 0