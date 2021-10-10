Thunderbolt eGPU Bundles With AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT By Manufacturer Sonnet Technologies

With AMD set to announce the official launch of its Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards next week, it’s already well-known that similar to the 6600 XT, AMD would not be releasing any of their own in-house reference designs. Therefore, the work has been left up to their various AIB partners to come up with designs. – Exactly what can we expect, though? Well, following a report via Videocardz, custom designs from XFX, PowerColor, and ASRock have leaked online giving us our first (un)official window into a part of what we have on the way!

