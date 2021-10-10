Micron 7400 SSD With NVMe Offers PCIe Gen4 Performance, Perfect for Data Centers

The next installment of EA’s large-scale warfare franchise launches this November, with the beta now available for those who preordered. The Battlefield franchise is known for pushing the limits of hardware, and 2042 looks like it will bring the heat once again. Aside from the crazy destruction, massive teams, and flashy graphics, it will also introduce giant new maps for players to fight on. That’s a lot to take in, and your old hard drive is likely thinking the same. Hence, WD partnered up to offer some PCIe 4.0 SSDs from its Black series so you can get the best loading times in Battlefield 2042. The best part? There’s money to be saved.

