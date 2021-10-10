Micron 7400 SSD With NVMe Offers PCIe Gen4 Performance, Perfect for Data Centers
Micron Technology, Inc., revealed the availability of their new Micron 7400 SSD with NVMe technology, offering flexible form factors, PCIe Gen4 performance levels, and cutting-edge security, meeting storage demand of high-processing data center workloads. The company is providing the widest selection of mainstream data center SSDs on the market currently. Micron offers seven different form factors with their 7400 SSD line to transition to next-generation server structure and capabilities.wccftech.com
Comments / 0