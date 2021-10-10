CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Hilarious Prank He Tried To Pull On Danny DeVito For New Twins Sequel Triplets

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the age of 74, Arnold Schwarzenegger is still getting things done, as he’s working hard in the gym and prepping for upcoming projects. The film that currently has his attention is the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 buddy comedy, Twins. Triplets reunites him with co-star Danny DeVito, and it would seem the two are having plenty of fun together. And with two big personalities working together, there are bound to be off-camera hijinks. This was proven to be true when Schwarzenegger revealed that he tried to pull a prank on DeVito. And the joke was actually a callback to one that occurred while they were making the original movie.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arnold Schwarzenegger wished his son with former mistress, Joseph Baena, a happy 24th birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media on Saturday in order to wish his youngest son, Joseph Baena, a happy 24th birthday. The "Terminator" actor shared a collection of three photos on his Twitter that showed him sharing a drink with Baena, cycling with him and another in which they posed in front of a mural depicting the action star in his bodybuilding days. The father’s heartfelt post came along with a caption in which he praised his son for his numerous career endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Dwayne Johnson Vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Welcome to the gun show, movie fans: On this latest episode of Vs., two absolute titans of blockbuster cinema will go round for round (and bench-pressed pound-for-pound) to decide who is the quintessential action hero. Will it be the man who segued from Mr. Universe to Robot Who Wants To Destroy The Universe to Robot Who Wants To Save The Universe? (OK, the Terminator sets out to destroy/save “world,” but still, we were trying something…) Or will it be the eyebrow-raising onetime wrestling champ who went from the ring to the desert and on to the Jungle (where he has cruised and been “Welcomed” – twice if you watched The Rundown with its international title). Dwayne Johnson and Arnold Schwarzenegger battle it out over five categories – box office, Tomatometer and Audience Scores, iconic moments, franchisability, and a wild card topic – under the watchful eye of our own brawny action hero, Mark Ellis. Who will walk away with the championship belt? Tune in to find out.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Ivan Reitman
Person
Kevin Hart
Outsider.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Changes the Game With Cigar Dipped in Tequila Trick Learned in Mexico

September 16th marked over two decades since Arnold Schwarzenegger officially gained US citizenship, making him an American with Austrian roots. His legacy here has involved the bodybuilding community, politics, and an impressive list of Hollywood blockbusters. Rumors are even circulating surrounding him and Danny DeVito potentially reprising their “Twins” roles.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Arnold Schwarzenegger Just Explained the Secret of the 'Mind-Muscle Connection'

Movie star and bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger frequently shares insights into how he trains in his newsletter, including explaining how his workout routine has changed in order to help him stay injury-free at 74. In the most recent edition, he also responded to a fan who asked what exactly is the mind-muscle connection that is so frequently mentioned in bodybuilding, and offered his own thoughts, stressing the importance of routine and consistency.
FITNESS
HuffingtonPost

John Oliver And Danny DeVito's Takedown Of Teflon Will Stick With You

John Oliver more than scratched the surface of the dangers of Teflon on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” ― and he even got Danny DeVito to help him. (Watch the video below.) The host examined PFAS, the group of so-called “forever chemicals” that have invaded water supplies and may increase the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pranks#Triplets#Terminator
FitnessVolt.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains How His Fitness Priorities Changed as He Gets Older

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in the public eye for almost half a century. From his bodybuilding days to his acting and political career, The Terminator has collected a vast amount of knowledge. Arnold’s wisdom about his craft as well as life as a phenomenon overall can help a lot of people. The recent issue of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s newsletter is out. The 74-year-old answered a fan’s question about how growing old has affected him physically and mentally.
FITNESS
CinemaBlend

Bill Murray’s Take On Proton Packs On The Set Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife Is Classic

There’s a lot to love about those original two Ghostbusters films. There’s the A+ cast, the paranormal creatures and of course, the pitch-perfect humor. One of the most iconic aspects of the franchise, however, has to be the team’s signature capture devices, proton packs. The hefty-looking objects are set to return in a big way in the long-awaited sequel, Afterlife. However, according to the film’s stars, these particular packs will be somewhat different from the ones used in the original films. And of course, returning star Bill Murray had a classic take when discussing them on the set of the new film.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Sylvester Stallone Has Wrapped On Expendables 4, See How He Celebrated

It’s been a while since we’ve caught up with Sylvester Stallone’s Barney Ross in an Expendables movie. But coming next year, we’ll finally get to see the mercenary and sharpshooter once again for the upcoming installment of the action franchise. Just a few weeks after the movie reportedly began filming, Stallone is peacing out and heading back home as the rest of the production rages on.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Prank
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rob Lowe shares heartbreaking family news - famous friends reach out

Rob Lowe has taken to Instagram with some heartbreaking family news. The 57-year-old was met with an outpouring of support from fans as he made his sad announcement. Rob - who shares two sons with wife Sheryl - shared a snapshot of his beloved dog Wayne and wrote: "In Memoriam…
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
38K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy