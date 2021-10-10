Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Hilarious Prank He Tried To Pull On Danny DeVito For New Twins Sequel Triplets
At the age of 74, Arnold Schwarzenegger is still getting things done, as he’s working hard in the gym and prepping for upcoming projects. The film that currently has his attention is the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 buddy comedy, Twins. Triplets reunites him with co-star Danny DeVito, and it would seem the two are having plenty of fun together. And with two big personalities working together, there are bound to be off-camera hijinks. This was proven to be true when Schwarzenegger revealed that he tried to pull a prank on DeVito. And the joke was actually a callback to one that occurred while they were making the original movie.www.cinemablend.com
