Synopsys Increases Designs For Multi-Die With HBM3 IP and Verification Solutions, First for Industry
Today sees the announcement from Synopsys, Inc., over their newest technology and solutions for chip designers. As an industry first, the company has released their newest HBM3 IP solutions, consisting of PHY, controller and IP for verification of 2.5D multi-die packages. This technology will further increase the development of minimal power and high-bandwidth specifications for SoC architectures aimed at efficient and high-processing AI, computing, and applications for graphics.
