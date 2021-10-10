Synopsys Increases Designs For Multi-Die With HBM3 IP and Verification Solutions, First for Industry

The Apple Watch Series 7 is finally here but it still has to reach the hands of the customers. Despite the bigger display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is pointing towards an 'S' year upgrade. This is due to the fact that the Series 7 does not change a whole lot when it comes to functionality but adds to the existing experience. If you remember, the Apple Watch featured a hidden Diagnostic port on the bottom. With the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple has eliminated the Diagnostic port. This means that the company will use wireless data transfer instead.

