Leclerc doesn’t regret chasing win with tire gamble

Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes had to take a risk with either strategic call after pitting from third place late in the Turkish Grand Prix and going on to finish fifth. Leading the championship by two points ahead of the race, Hamilton took a 10-place grid penalty and started from 11th on a wet track. After making good progress to run fifth, Hamilton then opted against pitting when the top four did, leaving him third behind Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen. After seeing Charles Leclerc’s pace drop off before his own stop, Mercedes told Hamilton to pit with eight laps remaining and he dropped to fifth, questioning the call as graining forced him to defend from Pierre Gasly in the closing stages.
