Yellen Confident Congress Will Raise Debt Ceiling

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that it will be lawmakers' responsibility to raise the federal debt limit and expressed confidence that Congress would do so after the temporary reprieve runs out on Dec. 3. "Once Congress and the administration have decided on spending plans and...

