Adele is opening up about her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki and how her "toxic" relationships with men prevented her from finding her happiness for years. Ahead of the release of her first new album in six years, the "Hello" singer, 33, graces the November 2021 covers of the American and British editions of Vogue, making history as the first person to appear on the U.K. and U.S. cover with a different fashion shoot and interview in each. In her chat with the magazine, the Grammy winner looked back on her marriage with the Drop4Drop charity CEO, whom she divorced in 2019.

