The global satellite IoT subscriber base to reach 15.7 million by 2025

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new research report from specialist IoT analyst firm Berg Insight, the global satellite IoT communications market is growing at a good steady pace. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global satellite IoT subscriber base grew to surpass 3.4 million in 2020. The number of satellite IoT subscribers will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8 percent to reach 15.7 million units in 2025. Only about 10 percent of the Earth’s surface has access to terrestrial connectivity services which leaves a massive opportunity for satellite IoT communications.

Sequans and iBASIS join forces to provide global cellular connectivity for massive IoT

IBASIS connectivity now available on Sequans Monarch 2 GM02S EVK. Leverages eSIM advanced technology to select the optimized cellular network. iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, and Sequans Communications S.A., a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G chips and modules, today announced that iBASIS Global Access for Things™ is now available in its Monarch 2 GM02S NEKTAR development Kit (EVK).
SpaceNews.com

Hiber abandons plans for IoT satellite constellation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Dutch company Hiber is dropping plans to deploy an internet-of-things smallsat constellation, electing instead to provide similar services through a third-party system. In a Sept. 24 letter to the Federal Communications Commission, the company said it was surrendering its market access authorization, effectively a license to...
everythingrf.com

Totum Achieves the World's First Indoor, Direct-to-Satellite IoT Connection

Totum, an innovator in satellite connectivity, has announced the successful indoor operation of their direct-to-satellite IoT connectivity solution. Based on Totum's groundbreaking wireless technology, which provides unprecedented reach from space, the demonstration showcased bidirectional communication between a fully integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) and Totum's low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite. The terrestrial endpoint...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Satellite-based Earth Observation data market worth $1.6 billion

Euroconsult, a consultancy specialising in the space sector, has released its assessment of the commercial demand for Earth Observation (EO) satellite-based imagery and value-added services. Its latest report covers eight regions and across nine vertical markets. The headline figures include the commercial market for EO data standing at $1.6 billion,...
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Enhanced Vision System, with the Market to Reach $284.5 Million Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Enhanced Vision System - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
tvtechnology.com

PSSI Global Upgrades Satellite Truck To Support WWE

BURBANK, Calif.—PSSI Global Services has enhanced its dual-dish CK27 truck to support the evolving transmission needs of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). The upgraded vehicle made its debut in late September for “Friday Night Smackdown” “Extreme Rules PPV” and “Monday Night Raw.”. The upgrade includes a larger 3G HD video...
iotbusinessnews.com

Sateliot enters the U.S.A with the accelerator of giants Qualcomm and Verizon

It will begin operating from San Diego before the end of the year with telecoms and IoT device experts from both companies. Sateliot, the satellite operator that will launch a constellation of nanosatellites to universalize the Internet of Things with 5G coverage, will enter the U.S. market before the end of this year thanks to EvoNexus – the accelerator sponsored by the microchip manufacturer Qualcomm and the operator Verizon.
Medagadget.com

Biohacking Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 45951.81 Million With Growing CAGR of 17% By 2028 | Key Players: Thync Global Inc., Apple Inc., HVMN, Synbiota, MoodMetric, THE ODIN, and Fitbit, Inc.

The Global Biohacking Market, by Type (Inside and Outside), by Product (Smart Drugs, Sensors, Strains, and Others), by Application (Synthetic Biology, Genetic Engineering, Forensic Science, Diagnosis & Treatment, and Drug Testing), by End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Forensic Laboratories, and Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America) was valued at US$ 15755.29 Million in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 17 % during the forecast period (2021-2028).
SpaceNews.com

Hiber partners with Inmarsat for IoT satellite network

WASHINGTON — Days after acknowledging it would no longer operate its own satellite network, Dutch internet-of-things startup Hiber says it is partnering with Inmarsat to provide those services. Hiber announced Oct. 12 that it will use Inmarsat to provide the satellite connectivity for the IoT services it offers, primarily to...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Crowdfunding Watch: The UDOO KEY for Edge IoT, based on Raspberry Pi RP2040

Here’s one from KickStarter, which is described by its maker SECO as a “flexible AI platform”. The UDOO KEY is a single-board based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 and ESP32, and at Edge AI projects. It enables machine learning applications using TinyML, TensorFlow Lite, MicroPython, C and C++, among others.
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Hiber signs up to use Inmarsat's ELERA satellite system for hard-to-reach IoT

Busy Dutch industrial IoT scale-up Hiber has announced it will use Inmarsat’s new ELERA satellite IoT network to expand its own low-power wide-area (LPWA) IoT network, which goes under the name Hiberband. The deal allows Hiber, founded in 2016, to “gain years in satellite connectivity development”, it said, and “cements” UK-based Inmarsat as a bedrock tech provider for “digital-native companies with ambitious business plans”.
iotbusinessnews.com

The top 10 IoT Use Cases

IoT Analytics recently published the 2021 IoT Use Case Adoption report and found that the adoption of various Internet of Things (IoT) use cases is on the rise. Adoption of various Internet of Things (IoT) use cases is on the rise, according to the latest 2021 IoT Use Case Adoption report.
iotbusinessnews.com

Hiber and Inmarsat to develop connectivity backbone for global IoT-as-a-service ecosystem

Inmarsat’s global ELERA network will enable Hiber to bring IoT solutions and services to more customers in the most remote locations across the globe. Hiber, an IoT-as-a-service scaleup, has announced today that Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, will provide the satellite connectivity backbone on which it will continue to build Hiberband, its revolutionary low-cost, low-power network for Internet of Things (IoT) products.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Inmarsat to provide satellite backbone for Hiber's IoT services

Hiber, the Industrial IoT-as-a-Service company, has turned to Inmarsat to provide the satellite connectivity backbone for its own low-cost, low-power network for IoT offering. The recently announced agreement pairs Inmarsat’s ELERA L-band network – a global satellite network for IoT – with Hiber’s IoT-as-a-service ecosystem. This is aimed at transport, logistics, agriculture and mining industries.
The Press

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market to Reach $447.9 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Healthcare Chatbots - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
iotbusinessnews.com

Keysight Delivers New IoT Security Assessment Test Software

Offers comprehensive and automated cybersecurity validation of IoT devices. Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has delivered a new Internet of Things (IoT) Security Assessment software solution that enables IoT chip and device manufacturers, as well as organizations deploying IoT devices, to perform comprehensive, automated cybersecurity assessments.
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size to Reach USD 5.52 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing integration of IoT devices in healthcare sector, availability of high-speed internet, and rising concerns regarding security of IoT devices are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) security market size was USD 1.15 billion in 2020 and...
tvtechnology.com

Dazn Live Weekend Global Streams Reach Over 65 Million

LONDON—In another sign of the rapid growth of sports streaming business, the sports streaming platform DAZN has reported that its live global sports viewing figures reached a total of well over 65 million streams across internet-enabled devices during the first weekend of October for matches from Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga, MotoGP in Spain, as well as the NFL and the Premier League in Canada and Spain.
Medagadget.com

Medical Oxygen System Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 4,341.3 Million at a CAGR of 7.4% By 2026, North America is expected to witness lucrative growth in the global market

Medical oxygen systems such as oxygen concentrators and compressed oxygen cylinder are mainly used in homecare settings, and are preferred by geriatric patients, who have difficulty in mobility, and depend on a reliable oxygen supply. Common chronic medical conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, emphysema, a common long-term effect of smoking requires oxygen therapy or supplemental oxygen, in order to get enough oxygen. Various type of oxygen systems are used to deliver controlled amount of oxygen to the patients.
