The global satellite IoT subscriber base to reach 15.7 million by 2025
According to a new research report from specialist IoT analyst firm Berg Insight, the global satellite IoT communications market is growing at a good steady pace. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global satellite IoT subscriber base grew to surpass 3.4 million in 2020. The number of satellite IoT subscribers will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8 percent to reach 15.7 million units in 2025. Only about 10 percent of the Earth’s surface has access to terrestrial connectivity services which leaves a massive opportunity for satellite IoT communications.iotbusinessnews.com
